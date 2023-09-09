Jaden Pete threw five touchdown passes and ran for another as the TJC Apaches scored a 52-28 victory over Georgia Military College on Saturday at Davenport Field in Milledgeville, Georgia.
The win moves Tyler Junior College to 1-1 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 1-2. GMC is an NJCAA independent and TJC is a member of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.
The Apaches jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never trailed.
TJC took the opening drive and scored when Pete, a sophomore from Houston, tossed a 33-yard TD pass to Tray Taylor. Christian Baxter, the Tyler Legacy freshman, made the extra point and the Apaches led 7-0 with 12:28 showing.
About eight minutes later, Pete found Gabe Adams for a 20-yard touchdown. Baxter’s PAT made it 14-0 with 3:59 showing.
GMC got on the scoreboard as quarterback Colin Hogan hit Lamont Mitchell for a 46-yard TD pass. Mason Maddox booted the PAT and the Bulldogs were within 14-7 with five seconds left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Pete found Taylor for a 48-yard TD pass. Baxter’s PAT put TJC up 21-7 at 13:08.
The Bulldogs pulled within 21-14 with 5:28 showing as Chip Cooper connected wth Ivan Arroyo for a 10-yard TD pass. Maddox made the extra point with 5:28 showing.
TJC moved it back to a two-touchdown lead Pete threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Arabia Bradford. Baxter’s PAT makes it 28-14 at 3:26 of the second.
Georgia Military got the second half kickoff and drove all the way to the Apaches’ 5-yard line. There the Bulldogs fumbled and Ziggy Loa recovered for the TJC.
The Apaches moved out from under their goal post, but had their only turnover of the game next.
Georgia Military got back to within 28-21 when Gavin Bloom returned an interception 40 yards for a TD. Maddox made the PAT with 8:58 of the third.
Once again the Tribe shook it off as Pete hit Taylor for a 48-yard scoring pass, Baxter made the PAT and TJC was up 35-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
With 13:13 of the fourth, Pete used his legs instead of his arm, rolling out wide and running into the end zone for a 2-yard run. Baxter’s PAT made it 42-21.
Baxter followed with a 35-yard field goal for a 45-21 advantage at 8:06.
TJC scored its 24th-straight point when Josh Thomas, the freshman from Longview, ran around left end into the end zone from 10 yards. Baxter’s PAT had the Apaches ahead 52-21 with 1:31 showing.
GMC closed out the scoring as Cooper connected with Frank Osorio Jr. for a 32-yard TD pass. Maddox made the PAT, but TJC still led 52-28 with 43 seconds remaining.
Baxter was 7 for 7 on extra points, along with the field goal.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, Sept. 16 against Trinity Valley Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bruce Field in Athens.
GMC plays host to Lackawanna on Sept. 16. The contest has a noon start at Davenport Field.
JUCO SCORES: On Friday, Trinity Valley defeated Air Force Prep, 38-26, at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. ... Saturday’s results include: New Mexico Military 50, Navarro 30 and Cisco 20, Blinn 19.