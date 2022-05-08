After upsetting No. 1 San Jacinto North on Friday, the Apaches were eliminated from the Region XIV South Regional Baseball Tournament with two losses on Saturday.
TJC dropped games to No. 3 Wharton County (7-1) and to San Jac (9-1) in the tourney held in Houston.
For the first time since 2002, Tyler Junior College competed in NJCAA Division I. The Apaches did not compete with scholarships this season but will next season TJC athletic director Kevin Vest.
In the first game, both teams had nine hits, but the Apaches could only push across one run compared to seven by the Pioneers.
Ryan Walker and Robert Hines led the Apaches with two singles each with one hit apiece from Brett Dingess (double), Colin Martin, Dalton Davis (double), Daniel Young (double) and Colby Harris.
Walker drove in Dingess in the fourth inning.
Hunter Smith (double, single), Ben Columbus (double, single) and AJ Kostic (double, single) had two hits apiece. Columbus and Will Lee each drove in two runs.
San Jac avenged its opening loss to TJC (35-23).
Hines led Tyler with two singles with one hit each from Tres Thomas, Dingess, Walker and Young. Harris had an RBI and Martin scored the run.
Sabin Caballos had a three-run homer to pace the Gators.