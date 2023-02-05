The Apache Ladies were originally scheduled for a bye on Saturday, but TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard felt her team of freshmen needed more game action.
Thus, a game with Texas Elite was scheduled.
Tyler Junior College squad got plenty of playing time as the Apache Ladies scored a 113-32 win over the prep squad at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The victory moved TJC, the defending national champions, to 14-8 on the season. The Apache Ladies return to Region XIV Conference play on Wednesday, traveling to Beeville to play Coastal Bend in a 5:30 p.m. contest. On Saturday, Feb. 11 Tyler plays at Jacksonville College (2 p.m.). TJC returns home on Wednesday, Feb. 15 to meet Kilgore College (5:30 p.m.).
After an 83-65 loss to Blinn on Thursday in Brenham, the Apache Ladies bounced back in their non-conference game.
All six Apache Ladies who played scored in double figures, led by 25 points from Kiana Bennett and 23 from Sian Phipps.
Others scoring for Tyler were Anahlynn Murray (20), Atria Dumas (17), Fanta Kone (16) and Victoria Dixon (10).
Kone had 12 rebounds, followed by Dumas (11), Phipps (9), Murray (7), Dixon (6) and Bennett (5).
Ambernique Williams led Texas Elite with 20 points. Others scoring were Jailei DeGray (8), Kay Jones (2) and Makela Peters (2).
Williams had 14 rebounds.
Tyler was 8 of 19 from 3-point (Bennett, 6; Dixon, 1; Murray, 1) and hit 7 of 13 free throw attempts.
Texas Elite was 3 of 19 from 3-point (DeGray, 2; Williams, 1) and hit 5 of 9 free throw attempts.
---
Region XIV Women's Basketball
Southwest Assemblies of God at Blinn , ppd.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Panola 78, Kilgore 68
Thursday, Feb. 2
Blinn 83, Tyler 65
Paris 57, Jacksonville 54
Saturday, Feb. 4
Tyler 113, Texas Elite 32
Blinn 84, Coastal Bend 53
Panola 69, Paris 63
Trinity Valley 85, Jacksonville 39
Angelina 67, Kilgore 53
Monday, Feb. 6
Trinity Valley (19-2, 6-1) at Coastal Bend (4-17, 0-8), 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Angelina (12-9, 5-4) at Jacksonville (10-10, 1-7), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Tyler (14-8, 5-3) at Coastal Bend, 5:30 p.m.
Blinn (21-1, 9-0) at Panola (15-7, 6-3), 5:30 p.m.
Paris (9-13, 3-6) at Kilgore (9-13, 3-6), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Tyler at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Trinity Valley at Kilgore, 2 p.m.
Coastal Bend at Panola, 2 p.m.
Angelina at Paris, 2 p.m.