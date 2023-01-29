The TJC Apache Ladies bounced back from a tough loss earlier in the week to turn in a nice performance on the road on Saturday.
Four Tyler Junior College players scored in double figures as the Apache Ladies knocked off Panola College, 74-59, on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Arthur Johnson Gymnnasium in Carthage.
TJC head coach Trenia Tillis Hoard was facing off against her former assistant Chelsea Hudson, who is in her first year as head coach of the Fillies.
Hudson was on Tillis Hoard's staff last season as the Apache Ladies won the NJCAA national championship.
The Apache Ladies improve to 13-7 overall and 5-2 in conference, while the Fillies fall to 13-7 and 4-3. TJC was coming off a last-second 64-63 loss to Trinity Valley on Wednesday in Tyler.
Tyler used a big second quarter, outscoring PC 19-4 in the period, to take a 34-16 halftime lead.
Lillian Jackson, a 5-11 forward from Little Rock, Arkansas, led the Apache Ladies with 16 points.
Other TJC players in double figures scoring were Artia Dumas (15), Fanta Kone (14) and Sian Phipps (11).
Also scoring for TJC were Anahlynn Murray (9), Kiana Bennett (5) and Victoria Dixon (4).
Bennett made the lone 3-pointer for the Apache Ladies, while the squad hit 11 of 14 free throw attempts.
Sharayah Johnson led Panola with 17 points, followed by Savannah Velazquez (10), Gionna Carr (8), Emily Mandamin (6), Avery Young (4), Kayla Webster (2) and Kadresha Smith (2).
Mandamin hit both 3-pointers for the Fillies and Panola was 11 of 16 at the free throw line.
The Apache Ladies travel to Brenham on Wednesday to face Blinn in a 5:30 p.m. contest.
---
Region XIV Women's Basketball
Wednesday (Jan. 25) Results
Trinity Valley 64, Tyler 63
Blinn 69, Angelina 57
Panola 57, Jacksonville 46
Paris 82, Coastal Bend 48
Saturday (Jan. 28) Results
Blinn 81, Trinity Valley 76 (OT)
Tyler 74, Panola 49
Angelina 70, Coastal Bend 47
Kilgore 51, Jacksonville 38
Monday, Jan. 30
Southwest Assemblies of God at Blinn (19-1), 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Jacksonville (10-9, 1-6) at Paris (8-12, 2-5), 5 p.m.
Tyler (13-7, 5-2) at Blinn (19-1, 7-0), 5:30 p.m.
Panola (13-7, 4-3) at Kilgore (9-11, 3-4), 5:30 p.m.
Trinity Valley (19-2, 6-1) at Coastal Bend (4-17, 0-8), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Coastal Bend at Blinn, 2 p.m.
Panola at Paris, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Trinity Valley, 2 p.m.
Kilgore at Angelina (11-9, 4-4), 2 p.m.
---
Region XIV Men's Basketball
Monday, Jan. 23, Result
Coastal Bend 95, Game Prep Academy 82
Wednesday, Jan. 25 Results
Coastal Bend 63, Bossier Parish 60
Lamar State-Port Athur 64, Angelina 41
Lee 82, Blinn 77
Kilgore 58, Tyler 51
Panola 89, Navarro 55
Saturday, Jan. 28
Coastal Bend 76, Lamar State-Port Arthur 67
Lee 58, Angelina 53
Blinn 81, Jacksonville 69
Panola 76, Kilgore 60
Paris 74, Trinity Valley 62
Navarro 100, Bossier Parish 85
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Angelina (10-11, 4-7) at Jacksonville (2-19, 1-10), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Tyler (11-10, 4-7) at Panola (18-4, 10-2), 7 p.m.
Victoria (3-19, 2-9) at Lamar State-Port Arthur (9-13, 4-8), 7 p.m.
Kilgore (14-7, 6-5) at Bossier Parish (11-10, 3-8), 7 p.m.
Lee (19-3, 11-0) at Coastal Bend (15-7, 8-3), 7:30 p.m.
Houston Gladiators at Blinn (15-7, 9-3), 7:30 p.m.
Navarro (14-7, 7-4) at Paris (9-13, 5-6), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Jacksonville at Coastal Bend, noon
Lee at Victoria, 2 p.m.
Bossier Parish at Tyler, 4 p.m.
Blinn at Angelina, 4 p.m.
Paris at Kilgore, 4 p.m.
Trinity Valley (5-17, 5-7) at Kilgore, 4 p.m.