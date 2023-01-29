TJC Basketball Logo

The TJC Apache Ladies bounced back from a tough loss earlier in the week to turn in a nice performance on the road on Saturday.

Four Tyler Junior College players scored in double figures as the Apache Ladies knocked off Panola College, 74-59, on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Arthur Johnson Gymnnasium in Carthage.

TJC head coach Trenia Tillis Hoard was facing off against her former assistant Chelsea Hudson, who is in her first year as head coach of the Fillies.

Hudson was on Tillis Hoard's staff last season as the Apache Ladies won the NJCAA national championship.

The Apache Ladies improve to 13-7 overall and 5-2 in conference, while the Fillies fall to 13-7 and 4-3. TJC was coming off a last-second 64-63 loss to Trinity Valley on Wednesday in Tyler.

Tyler used a big second quarter, outscoring PC 19-4 in the period, to take a 34-16 halftime lead.

Lillian Jackson, a 5-11 forward from Little Rock, Arkansas, led the Apache Ladies with 16 points. 

Other TJC players in double figures scoring were Artia Dumas (15), Fanta Kone (14) and Sian Phipps (11).

Also scoring for TJC were Anahlynn Murray (9), Kiana Bennett (5) and Victoria Dixon (4).

Bennett made the lone 3-pointer for the Apache Ladies, while the squad hit 11 of 14 free throw attempts.

Sharayah Johnson led Panola with 17 points, followed by Savannah Velazquez (10), Gionna Carr (8), Emily Mandamin (6), Avery Young (4), Kayla Webster (2) and Kadresha Smith (2).

Mandamin hit both 3-pointers for the Fillies and Panola was 11 of 16 at the free throw line.

The Apache Ladies travel to Brenham on Wednesday to face Blinn in a 5:30 p.m. contest.

Region XIV Women's Basketball

Wednesday (Jan. 25) Results

Trinity Valley 64, Tyler 63

Blinn 69, Angelina 57

Panola 57, Jacksonville 46

Paris 82, Coastal Bend 48

Saturday (Jan. 28) Results

Blinn 81, Trinity Valley 76 (OT)

Tyler 74, Panola 49

Angelina 70, Coastal Bend 47

Kilgore 51, Jacksonville 38

Monday, Jan. 30

Southwest Assemblies of God at Blinn (19-1), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Jacksonville (10-9, 1-6) at Paris (8-12, 2-5), 5 p.m.

Tyler (13-7, 5-2) at Blinn (19-1, 7-0), 5:30 p.m.

Panola (13-7, 4-3) at Kilgore (9-11, 3-4), 5:30 p.m.

Trinity Valley (19-2, 6-1) at Coastal Bend (4-17, 0-8), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Coastal Bend at Blinn, 2 p.m.

Panola at Paris, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Trinity Valley, 2 p.m.

Kilgore at Angelina (11-9, 4-4), 2 p.m.

Region XIV Men's Basketball

Monday, Jan. 23, Result

Coastal Bend 95, Game Prep Academy 82

Wednesday, Jan. 25 Results

Coastal Bend 63, Bossier Parish 60

Lamar State-Port Athur 64, Angelina 41

Lee 82, Blinn 77

Kilgore 58, Tyler 51

Panola 89, Navarro 55

Saturday, Jan. 28

Coastal Bend 76, Lamar State-Port Arthur 67

Lee 58, Angelina 53

Blinn 81, Jacksonville 69

Panola 76, Kilgore 60

Paris 74, Trinity Valley 62

Navarro 100, Bossier Parish 85

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Angelina (10-11, 4-7) at Jacksonville (2-19, 1-10), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Tyler (11-10, 4-7) at Panola (18-4, 10-2), 7 p.m.

Victoria (3-19, 2-9) at Lamar State-Port Arthur (9-13, 4-8), 7 p.m.

Kilgore (14-7, 6-5) at Bossier Parish (11-10, 3-8), 7 p.m.

Lee (19-3, 11-0) at Coastal Bend (15-7, 8-3), 7:30 p.m.

Houston Gladiators at Blinn (15-7, 9-3), 7:30 p.m.

Navarro (14-7, 7-4) at Paris (9-13, 5-6), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Jacksonville at Coastal Bend, noon

Lee at Victoria, 2 p.m.

Bossier Parish at Tyler, 4 p.m.

Blinn at Angelina, 4 p.m.

Paris at Kilgore, 4 p.m.

Trinity Valley (5-17, 5-7) at Kilgore, 4 p.m.

 
 

