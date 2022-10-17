The Apache Ladies know all about being winning.
Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard's Tyler Junior College basketball team captured the NJCAA national championship in the spring.
Coach Corey Rose's TJC women's soccer team finished second in the nation last year, but have won five national titles.
Both are ranked No. 1 in the latest NJCAA polls that were released on Monday.
As far as basketball, the Apache Ladies are the top ranked team in preseason rankings.
Tillis Hoard's squad received all 10 first-place votes in the initial poll. She led TJC to its second women's national basketball championship back in March, a 92-80 win over Georgia Highlands in Lubbock.
The Apaches have 10 new players as they try for a repeat.
Shelton State (Alabama) is No. 2 followed by perennial contender Trinity Valley. Rounding out the top five include: No. 4 Northwest Florida State and No. 5 South Georgia Tech.
Along with Tyler and TVCC, Region XIV's Blinn is No. 6 and Angelina is No. 24. McLennan Community College of Waco and Region V is No. 19.
The Apache Ladies are scheduled to open their season on Nov. 3, meeting Southwest Mississippi in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
In men's basketball, Kilgore College is ranked No. 4 and the Rangers are the favorites to win Region XIV again. Northwest Florida is No. 1, followed by Florida SouthWestern and Indian Hills (Iowa). Salt Lake (Utah) is No. 5. Odessa is No. 6 with Howard No. 8.
As far as women's soccer, the Apache Ladies have been No. 2 all season before replacing previous No. 1 and defending national champion Eastern Florida this week.
TJC (15-0 overall, 12-0 Region XIV) tops the poll, followed by Eastern Florida State (8-0) and Hill College (12-0). Angelina is No. 12 and Navarro is No. 15.
The Apaches, who defeated Blinn 2-1 on Saturday in Brenham, play host to Navarro at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pat Hartley Field on the TJC campus.
In men's soccer, the Apaches (10-2-1, 10-2) are ranked No. 7. TJC lost a heartbreaker last week 3-2 at Paris before bouncing back on Saturday to beat Blinn, 4-2, in Brenham.
Steve Clements has led the Apaches to six national championships. The Apaches return to play at noon Wednesday, hosting Coastal Bend at Pat Hartley Field.
Salt Lake took over the top spot in the poll after defending national champion Iowa Western dropped to second. Monroe (New York) is third, followed by Angelina and Daytona State (Florida). Western Texas is No. 20.
In volleyball, Trinity Valley (23-8) moved into the national poll at No. 9 with Blinn (No. 11) and Odessa (No. 15) also ranked.
Salt Lake is No. 1, followed by Florida SouthWestern, Indian Hills (Iowa), Miami-Dade (Florida) and Western Nebraska.