Lillian Jackson hit for 30 points to help spark the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies to a 109-40 victory over Dallas Christian College Lady Crusaders on Wednesday afternoon in a non-conferece college basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC improves to 8-5 on the season, while the Lady Crusaders fall to 0-11.
Jackson, a 5-11 forward from Little Rock, Arkansas, scored 12 points in the first half and added 18 in the second half.
Others scoring for the Apache Ladies were Kiana Bennett (23 points), Atria Dumas (17), Fanta Kone (14), Victoria Dixon (12), Anahlynn Murray (8) and Sian Phipps (5).
The Apache Ladies connected on seven 3-pointers, all by Bennett. TJC also hit on 6 of 8 free throw attempts.
Naiya Brown and Amber Covington each hit for 10 points to lead the Lady Crusaders. Others scoring for Dallas Christian were Rakia Lee (8), Mckayla Washington (6), Yvonnee Fuerte (4) and Hope Thomas (2).
The Apache Ladies return to play on Friday, hosting Temple College in a 2 p.m. game at Wagstaff Gymnasium. The Lady Crusaders return to play on Thursday, traveling to De Queen, Arkansas to meet University of Arkansas Cossatot in a 5 p.m. game.