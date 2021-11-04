The No. 1 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies won their seventh straight Region XIV Women’s Soccer Tournament championship on Thursday.
TJC (20-0) defeated No. 10 Navarro, 2-1, at Pat Hartley Field.
The Apache Ladies have won a remarkable 46 consecutive matches, plus the last two national championship.
On Sunday, TJC will face Region V winner No. 8 Hill College in the District South Championship. The winner advances to the national tournament, which is scheduled for Nov. 15-20 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The site of the Hill game will be in the Dallas area. TJC coach Corey Rose said the location will be announced soon.
TJC took a 2-0 halftime lead as Esaleena Galekhutle and Alexandra Gonclaves each scored goals for Tyler. They also assisted each other.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for TJC.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The TJC men’s soccer team will face LSU-Eunice at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Gulf South District Championship. The winner advances to the NJCAA National Tournament, which is scheduled for Nov. 15-20 in Tyler. ... The TJC women’s basketball team, ranked No. 2 in the nation, opens their season on Friday in Waco. The Apache Ladies are scheduled to meet Southwestern Christian College at 2 p.m. at Highlander Gym on the McLennan Community College campus. TJC also plays host McLennan at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Apache Ladies will host the Herb Richardson Classic next week at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tyler will play Hill (7 p.m., Nov. 12) and Collin (2 p.m., Nov. 13). ... The TJC men’s basketball team are in Iowa this weekend as head coach Mike Marquis is scheduled to be inducted into his former team’s Hall of Fame — Indian Hills Community College. The games will be held in Ottumwa — 7 p.m. Friday vs. No. 2 Indian Hills and 4:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Marshalltown. ... The No. 17 TJC volleyball team begins play in the Region XIV Tournament on Friday at Lee College in Baytown. The No. 4 seed Apache Ladies (22-10) meet No. 5 Trinity Valley (20-16) at 11 a.m. Friday. If they win, TJC plays either at 5 p.m. against either No. 1 Blinn or No. 8 Victoria. A loss means TJC will play at 9 a.m. Saturday. The tourney is double-elimination with two teams receiving berths to the national tournament, which is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
