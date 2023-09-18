Adizatu Mustapha scored goals in each half as the TJC Apache Ladies defeated Eastern Florida State, 2-1, on Friday in a matchup of NJCAA soccer powerhouses at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
Tyler Junior College improves to 6-0 on the season, while the Titans, who defeated Jacksonville College 5-0 on Sunday in Tyler, are 4-1.
In this week's poll, the Apache Ladies remain No. 2, while Eastern Florida dropped from third to No. 5.
TJC took a 1-0 lead in the first half as Mustapha, a sophomore from Accra, Ghana, scored at 24:44 off an assist from Renee Junna, a sophomore from Canberra, Australia.
That's the way the score stayed until Mustapha scored a goal at 72:27. Sam Roddenhof (freshman, Arnhem, The Netherlands) and Lawrencia Yeboah (freshman, Takoradi, Ghana) assisted.
But the Titans got right back in the game when Laura Di Mascio (sophomore, Paris, France) scored an unassisted goal at 74:28.
Tyler goalkeeper Jessi Curry kept the Titans at bay and TJC got the win. Curry, a freshman from Farmington, New Mexico, had four saves.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Lufkin to meet Angelina College in a 5 p.m. contest. The Apaches, ranked No. 10 with a 5-1 record, also play in Lufkin on Tuesday, taking on No. 9 Angelina at 7:30 p.m.
The TJC volleyball team (7-9, 2-3) is home on Tuesday (6 p.m. vs. Wharton County) and Thursday (6 p.m. vs. Coastal Bend). The games will be played at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Apache football squad, fresh off a 20-17 win over Trinity Valley, bolted from No. 15 in the nation into the Top 10 at No. 8. TVCC is now No. 9 and Kilgore College is No. 3.
TJC's grid team is off this week before returning to play on Sept. 30 against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.