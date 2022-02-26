The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies dropped a 95-77 decision against Blinn in a Region XIV women’s basketball game on Saturday in Brenham.
The No. 13 Apache Ladies fall to 23-7 overall and 13-5 in league play. Blinn (25-4, 14-4) shares the regular season title with Trinity Valley (23-5, 14-4).
TJC will be the No. 3 seed in the Region XIV Tournament next week at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville. The Apache Ladies will play at 8 p.m. against a yet determined opponent.
Taryn Wills led Tyler with 20 points against Blinn with Nadechka Laccen (16) and Trinittee Alexander (10) also in double figures.
