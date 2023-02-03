For the first time since they became teammates in middle school, Judea Milon and Dontavious Burrows will be playing on different squads come next football season.
On Friday the Tyler Junior College Apache standouts signed letters to attend different colleges, one in Ohio and one in Texas.
Milon, the Apaches star offensive lineman, inked with the University of Cincinnati, while Burrows, an outside linebacker, signed with Texas State University-San Marcos.
The ceremony was held before teammates, coaches and fans at the Jimmy Butler Lobby inside Wagstaff Gymnasium.
“We played at middle school (Live Oak Ridge in Killeen) and then high school (Killeen Shoemaker), Burrows said. “We actually both committed to Trinity Valley together and then we decommitted together to come to TJC. It was the best decision in my life.”
Now, the 6-4, 290-pound Milon will venture to the University of Cincinnati.
“Just everything felt right about Cincinnati,” said Milon, who had a host of schools seeking his signature. “It truly felt like a family.”
Signing with the Bearcats with the knowledge of getting road trips to play in Texas was a big selling point.
“Cincinnati joining the Big 12 definitely influenced my decision,” Milon said. “Getting to be able to play games in Texas meant a lot to me.”
Next season, Cincy plays just one game in the Lone Star State, but future schedules expect to add more games in Texas. The Bearcats are slated to play at the University of Houston on Nov. 11.
Milon, who plans to major in kinesiology, picked Cincinnati over Memphis and California.
For Burrows, Texas State is just down the road from his hometown of Killeen.
“It means a lot to me and most Texas High School football players to be able to play in Texas,” Burrows said. “It is nice I am just over an hour away from home, where my family and friends can watch me play in San Marcos.”
A big factor in Burrows (6-1, 200) picking the Bobcats was new Coach G.J. Kinne, a former Canton and Gilmer high school standout.
“Coach Kinne is a winner,” Burrows said. “He is a difference maker.
“Coach Kinne has the theme of ‘Take Back Texas’ and that is what he is doing. He won at UIW (University of the Incarnate Word) and he will at Texas State.”