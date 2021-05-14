In about four months it will be time for fall football, but first there is the matter of a spring finale.
Tyler Junior College plays host to Cisco College on Saturday in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
TJC is 3-4 overall and 2-4 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. Tyler is coming off a 37-31 win over Blinn in Brenham. Freshman quarterback Landry Kinne got his first start and threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns.
John Tyler High School graduate Roderick Hawkins leads the Apaches in rushing (96-368, TD), while Jostein Clarke tops the receivers (20-378, 4 TDs). Other leading receivers are Jeremiah Cooley (19-349, 4 TDs), Rowry Bailey (18-172, TD) and injured Joshua McDowell (18-138, 2 TDs).
James Neal is leading the Apache defense, averaging 10 tackles a game with two interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Darryl Minor averages 8.4 tackles a game. Taj Bickham has three interceptions and Kobe Adams and Javasia Brunson have 4.5 and 4.0 sacks, respectively. Ralph Carter has 7.5 tackles for loss, while Adams has 7.0. Jalen Moore has four pass breakups.
Cisco is leading league at 6-0. The No. 3 Wranglers are coming off a 37-20 win at Kilgore and can clinch the outright conference title with a win.
Travis Dixon leads the Wranglers ground attack with 616 yards and eight TDs on 93 carries. Cooper Bell is the quarterback, having hit on 56 of 96 passes for 710 yards with seven TDs and one interception.
Former Apache player and assistant coach Ryan Taylor is in his first season as head coach of the Wranglers. He was a two-time all-conference center at TJC and then played two years at UCLA. Taylor was an assistant under former TJC coach Danny Palmer.
Two of Taylor's assistant coaches played at TJC — Jacques Guillot and Samuel Jenkins, while a third, Mark Gibson, was also an Apache coach.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, ticketing and entry points to the stadium have been adjusted and capacity will be limited. The entrance at Gate 3 will be limited to individuals on pass lists only. To enter through this gate you must be on a pass list for the football team, Apache Cheer or the athletic department.
All other fans (home and visitors) will be directed to the entrance at Gate 7. This includes all Tyler Junior College students and employees showing a College ID as well as all general admission tickets. Tickets will only be sold on the day the game and all sales are cash only. All general admission tickets are $5 with children 12 and under admitted free. Tyler Junior College students and employees are free with a College ID. Fans entering through Gate 7 are encouraged to sit on that side of the stadium.
All fans are asked to wear a face covering when entering and moving about the stadium and to appropriately social distance from others. All seating for the spring will be general admission only and there are no reserved seats or season tickets.
Other SWJCFC games on Saturday include: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (0-7, 0-6) at Blinn (1-6, 0-6), 2:30 p.m.; Kilgore (6-1, 5-1) at Trinity Valley (6-1, 5-1), 3 p.m.; and RPA College Prep at New Mexico Military (4-3, 4-3), 3 p.m. Navarro (3-4, 3-4) has a bye.