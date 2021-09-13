Earlier in the week, TJC quarterback General Booty and linebacker Xavier Benson promised fans they would see a different Apache squad in Week 2 of the junior college football season.
Indeed they were correct.
Booty threw for more than 500 yards while tossing eight touchdown passes, while Benson intercepted two passes as Tyler Junior College scored a wild 69-57 win over No. 14 Navarro College in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference opener for both teams at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Emotions were high as the crowd waved U.S. flags as the military and first responders were honored before and during the game as well as at halftime when the TJC and Navarro bands and the Apache Belles conducted a ceremony recognizing the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Apache Belles held a huge American flag during the performance.
Both Booty and Benson were disappointed in last week's 49-28 loss to Kilgore College to open the season.
They said the remainder of the season would be different.
Booty, the freshman from Allen, hit on 38 of 51 pass attempts for 507 yards and the eight TDs. He tossed two touchdown passes each to Jeremiah Cooley (85, 39 yards), Jordan Wallace (10, 32), Kelly Akharaiyi (15, 7) and Nick Rempert (11, 7).
After two games, Booty lead the nation in yardage (849 yards) and touchdowns (12). Cooley is leading the nation with receptions totaling 289 yards (144.5 per game). He is tied for the national lead with five TDs.
The offensive line also kept the Bulldogs away from Booty as he was not sacked in two games. He also rushed for 62 yards on eight attempts.
Wallace had 10 catches for 138 yards with Cooley grabbing six for 195 yards.
Benson, the linebacker transfer from Texas Tech, was all over the field as the defense was active all night. He is second in the nation with 13.5 tackles per game.
On the first series, Navarro quarterback Qua Gray went back to pass and dropped the ball. TJC's Billy Pullen pounced on the fumble at the 29-yard line.
Three plays later, running back Azhuan Dingle came around the right end for a 31-yard TD dash. Matthew O'Brien added the PAT and Tyler led 7-0.
Dingle rushed for 169 yards on 14 carries. He is second in the nation in rushing with 309 yards.
The defense came through on the second series as Gray dropped back and was attempting a screen pass as Jacob Humphrey burst through the line and forced an errant throw. Big No. 99, Javasia Brunson, put up his hand and grabbed the pass and rumbled into the end zone with the interception. The PAT attempted as blocked and Navarro's Tyrecus Davis returned it 97 yards for two points.
Still, TJC led 13-2 at 11:16 of the first quarter.
On the Bulldogs' next possession, Gray went for the long pass, but Kobe Savage was there to pick it off for TJC at the Apache six.
The Apaches had four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Dazawion Cooper pounced on the fumble when Navarro first muffed it and then dropped it after trying to pick it up.
Navarro scored its first TD on a 44-yard interception return by C.J. Basket.
Gray tossed TD passes to Louis Moore (25, 62, 12) and Karl Reynolds (39). He connected on 14 of 27 for 349 yards with four interceptions.
Isaiah Robinson, who the Bulldogs with 120 yards on 25 carries, scored on a 2-yard TD run. Israel Morgan scored the final two TDs of the game on runs of two and eight yards.
The Apaches (1-1) return to play on Saturday, Sept. 18 to face RPA College in a non-conference game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Navarro (1-1) is scheduled to meet New Mexico Military Institute in Corsicana on Sept. 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
In other games on Saturday, Kilgore won over Blinn (49-17), New Mexico Military downed Maricopa Mustangs (66-0) and Trinity Valley topped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (27-10).