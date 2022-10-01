TJC is known for its baseball prowess, but it was the football team that pitched a shutout on Saturday.
Dontavius Burrows caused an early safety and former Gilmer star Malik Williams had two interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Apaches defeated Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 5-0, in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference game at Red Robertson Field in Miami, Oklahoma.
In the days of high-scoring offensive explosions on the gridiron, Tyler Junior College and NEO went old school with stonewall defenses.
The win moved TJC to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in SWJCFC play. The Golden Norsemen fell to 2-3 and 0-3.
The Apache defense never allowed NEO to even get close to scoring. The Oklahoma squad never moved into the red zone.
TJC took a 2-0 lead at 6:55 of the first quarter as linebacker Burrows crashed into the NEO quarterback, causing a fumble that the Golden Norsemen recovered but it was in the end zone for the safety.
Tyler came close to scoring in the third quarter when the Apaches reached the 11-yard line. But after Isaiah Lee was tackled TJC was called for a dead ball unsportsmanlike penalty, moving the ball back to the 26. Later, the Apaches missed a 44-yard field goal attempt.
Matthew Myles came through with a big stop when he stayed at home as NEO attempted a fourth-and-11 play in the fourth quarter, halting the double-reverse for a 1-yard loss and the Apaches took over at the 40.
Tyler drove to the NEO seven-yard line and went on it on fourth-and-2, but came up inches short.
Williams had an interception which one eventually led to a 35-yard field goal by Aaron Gallegos, the former Carlisle High School star placekicker. That kick gave TJC a 5-0 lead with 1:20 in the fourth quarter.
Later, Williams swiped another pass and the Apaches were able to run out the clock.
Other big plays for the Apaches included an interception by Michael Ray Jr., while Perry Taylor recovered an onside kick that NEO attempted on the second-half kickoff.
Tyler now leads the series with NEO 31-25-1.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, Oct. 8, meeting No. 1 and defending national champion New Mexico Military Institute (5-0, 3-0) at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
NEO is scheduled to meet Cisco at noon Saturday, Oct. 8.
Other conference results on Saturday were: Navarro 39, Blinn 27; and Kilgore 34, Cisco 0. NMMI and Trinity Valley had open dates.