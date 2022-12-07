There was free ice cream and many fans were dressed in Christmas sweaters on Wednesday in Apacheland.
While there was holiday cheer in Wagstaff Gymnasium, Tyler Junior College split the basketball doubleheader.
In the first game, the Apache Ladies stayed unbeaten in their Seventh Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Night, capturing a 110-59 victory over the Coastal Bend Lady Cougars.
In game two, the Apaches got close but could never overcome the early lead of Lee College, falling to the Navigators, 80-73.
WOMEN
All seven Apache Ladies hit in double figures with Anahlynn Murray leading the way with 21 points, followed by Lillian Jackson with 20.
Others scoring for TJC were Kiana Bennet (16), Sian Phipps (16), Victoria Dixon (14), Atria Dumas (12) and Fanta Kone (11).
Kone had 19 rebounds while Phipps had 15 boards. Dumas added 11 rebounds.
Shayla DeDe led the Lady Cougars with 15 points.
TJC improves to 6-4 and 1-0 in Region XIV Conference, while the Lady Coogs fall to 3-8 and 0-1.
In other Region XIV games — Tuesday: Eastern Oklahoma State 95, Trinity Valley 80, OT; Wednesday: Blinn 78, Panola 53; Kilgore 81, Paris 66; and Angelina 79, Jacksonville 44.
The Apache Ladies will break for the Christmas holidays. They will return to play on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in the Lake Charles New Year’s Classic in Lake Charles, Louisiana. TJC will play Pensacola (Florida) State College at 9 a.m. Dec. 31 and Seward County (Kansas) at 10 a.m. Jan. 1. The Apache Ladies’ next home game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 4 against Dallas Christian.
MEN
TJC trailed early and could not overcome the Navigators in the very physical ballgame.
The Apaches pulled within 67-65 with 4:50 showing and had a chance to take the lead, but the 3-point attempt missed.
Marcus Rigsby Jr. led Tyler with 29 points, while Corey Camper Jr. added 23.
Lee had four players in double figures with Makalani Kafele leading with 13 points. He was followed by Landyn Jumawan (12), Jorge Moreno (12) and Tidjiane Dioumassi (11).
TJC falls to 7-5 and 1-2, while Lee goes to 10-3 and 3-0.
In other Region XIV games — Tuesday: Panola 105, Jacksonville 53; Wednesday: Coastal Bend 75, Trinity Valley 72; Navarro 105, Victoria 84; Kilgore 87, Lamar State-Port Arthur 68; Blinn 95, Bossier Parish 69; and Paris 43, Angelina 42.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, traveling to Jacksonville College for a 4 p.m. contest.
