In their first year back in Division I, the TJC Apaches have earned a berth in the postseason tournament.
Despite competing in Region XIV without scholarship players, the Apaches finished as the No. 4 team in the North Division of the baseball league. Next season, Tyler Junior College will have scholarship players, athletic director Kevin Vest said.
San Jacinto is hosting the South Regional on JR Harrison Field at Andy Pettitte Park on the San Jacinto College-North Campus in Houston.
The South teams include No. 1 seed San Jacinto (37-17, 25-10) and No. 3 Wharton County (35-20, 23-12).
The North teams include No. 2 seed Bossier Parish (34-15-1, 23-13) and No. 4 TJC (33-22, 22-14).
Friday's games have TJC meeting San Jac at 2 p.m., followed by Bossier Parish vs. Wharton at 6 p.m.
The winner of the South Region meets the North Region winner in the Super Regional (Mid-South District) for the right to advance to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.