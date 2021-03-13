SAN ANTONIO — Heartbreaking losses at state have occurred on multiple occasions for the Grapeland Sandies.
There was a 64-61 overtime setback to Wellington in 1999, a 65-64 defeat to Muenster in 2014 and a 56-52 overtime loss to Muenster in 2017.
On Saturday at the Alamodome, it happened again. With the game tied at 60 and the time ticking away, Clarendon’s LaMarcus Penigar stole the ball from Riley Murchison and took it the other way for a go-ahead layup with 11 seconds remaining to help Clarendon take a 64-60 win over Grapeland in the Class 2A state final.
With their two senior guards — BJ Lamb and Keizion Ashford both fouled out — the Sandies turned to junior Lakerina Smith to get the ball up the court quickly following Penigar’s go-ahead bucket. Smith turned a corner and dribbled toward the basket and put in what appeared to be the tying shot. However, a charge was called, giving the ball back to the Broncos with just more than four seconds to play. Just 40 seconds prior, a charge was called on Lamb with Clarendon leading 59-57 that was Lamb’s fifth and final foul of the contest.
“It’s really tough,” Grapeland head coach Blake Doughty said. “We got to a point at the end of the game where both of our senior guards had fouled out, and that part can make it difficult to close out games and finish games late.”
After the charge call against Smith, Clarendon threw a long inbounds pass to Donovan Thompson, who made a layup with less than a second to play, giving the Broncos their first state championship in program history, 64-60.
“I’m just extremely proud of our guys,” Clarendon head coach Boston Hudson said. “It was such a hard-fought game. Nobody is more deserving than these guys. We’re just so excited to win Clarendon’s first state championship.”
Clarendon, which was in the state tournament for the fourth time, was actually at state with Grapeland in 2017 and lost to Muenster in the championship game that season.
Grapeland ended the season with a record of 29-2 and its sixth state tournament appearance.
“Honestly, we’re disappointed,” Doughty said. “Everybody that gets to this point and doesn’t reach the top of mountain is disappointed. But I’m so proud of these guys and the humans that they are. I’m so proud of the people they’re going to become as they move on from Grapeland High School. That’s really the important part of this. And it’s really hard to keep that in perspective all of the time when you’re talking about a state final game. These guys, they mean the world to me, and they are great, great kids.”
Grapeland, which was ranked No. 3 in the state, defeated No. 1 Martin’s Mill and No. 4 LaPoynor just to get out of Region III. On Saturday, they were matched up against the No. 2-ranked Broncos, who were led by 21 points from Thompson.
Thompson hit the game’s only 3-pointer, a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter.
“I just shot it and threw it up,” Thompson said. “I don’t even think I shot it with real form. I just threw it up, and it went in.”
That put Clarendon ahead 47-46 entering the fourth quarter after Grapeland had briefly grabbed the lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Broncos stretched their lead to 54-46 with 5:59 to play. Ashford made a free throw, assisted on a layup by Michael Dancer and then made a layup of his own to cut the score to 54-51.
Ashford later fouled out with 1:07 to play as the Sandies trailed 58-57.
Following a free throw by Sylvester Ballard, Lamb dribbled down the court and was called for a charge with 46 seconds left, disqualifying him from the contest. Clarendon turned the ball back over, and Cadarian Wiley tied the game with a bucket and was fouled with 44 seconds to play. Wiley missed the free throw, but he stole the ball right back and got to the line again. Wiley made a free throw with 35 seconds left to put Grapeland up 60-59.
Grapeland rebounded the second free throw, but the Sandies turned the ball over, and Penigar drew a foul. Penigar made of the free throws to tie the score at 60 with 24 seconds left before he came through on defense to set up his game-winning layup.
Lamb and Ashford led Grapeland with 19 points each. Lamb also had six assists. Wiley had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.
The Sandies were 0 of 8 from 3-point range and 14 of 29 from the free-throw line.
“We didn’t have a good day shooting the ball,” Doughty said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well from three, and we didn’t shoot the ball well from the free-throw line.”
Ashford, Lamb and Dancer were the seniors playing their final game for the Sandies.
“It’s been a good season playing the guys I played with,” Ashford said. “It’s just been an amazing season. We just came short.
Ashford scored eight of the first nine points for Grapeland, which led 9-8 early. Clarendon ended the first quarter with a 10-3 run, and Penigar’s layup in the final seconds gave the Broncos an 18-12 lead after the opening quarter.
Clarendon led 30-26 at halftime.
Jmaury Davis had 13 points and eight rebounds for Clarendon, and Ballard had 12 points.
———
Clarendon 64, Grapeland 60
Clarendon 18 12 17 17 — 64
Grapeland 12 14 20 14 — 60
CLARENDON — Jmaury Davis 6-13 1-6 13; Donovan Thompson 8-20 4-4 21; LaMarcus Penigar 2-9 4-6 8; Jordan Herndon 3-4 0-0 6; Cayden D’Costa 1-4 2-4 4; Sylvester Ballard 5-8 2-4 12; Lyric Smith 0-0 0-0 0; Team totals 25-58 13-24 64.
GRAPELAND — Cadarian Wiley 5-10 3-10 13; Riley Murchison 1-6 0-0 2; Keizion Ashford 8-14 3-8 19; Michael Dancer 1-2 0-0 2; BJ Lamb 6-15 7-8 19; Jax Vickers 0-1 0-0 0; Lakerina Smith 0-0 0-0 0; Johnny Lamb 0-0 0-0 0; Omarian Wiley 2-2 1-3 5; Team totals
REBOUNDS — Clarendon 40 (Davis 8); Grapeland 36 (Wiley 14)
3-POINTERS — Clarendon 1-8 (Thompson 1-3); Grapeland 0-8.