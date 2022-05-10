Coach Ricklan Holmes and his Tyler High School Lions will conduct their annual Blue-White Spring Football Game Wednesday on campus.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Lions' practice field, 3535 Lion Lane, 75702.
Holmes said fans can watch “plenty of power five recruits.”
The Lions, who were 6-5 in 2021, will compete in District 7-5A Division I in 2022 with Forney, Lancaster, Longview, Lufkin, McKinney North, North Mesquite and West Mesquite.
Tyler opens the season Aug. 26 at Marshall, followed by away games with Tyler Legacy (Sept. 2) and Mesquite Horn (Sept. 9).
The district schedule includes: vs. North Mesquite (Sept. 16); at McKinney North (Sept. 22); vs. Lancaster (Oct. 7); vs. West Mesquite (Oct. 14); at Lufkin (Oct. 21); vs. Longview (Oct. 28) and at Forney (Nov. 4).