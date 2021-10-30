Andre Williams ran for 308 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries to lead Bishop Gorman to its first win of the season, 31-14 over crosstown rival All Saints on homecoming Saturday afternoon at McCallum Stadium.
“It means a lot, getting our first win,” said Williams who never had a 300-yard rushing game before. “My O-line, I have to give it to them.”
The Crusaders’ offensive line helped paved the way for 375 yards on the ground.
“Honestly, it’s an offensive line’s dream to have a running back that can get a bunch of yards,” junior Josh Hayes said. “This win means a lot, especially because we’ve been putting in all of this effort and all of this work, so it’s great to finally have this win, especially in this rivalry game.”
Williams had both of the Crusaders’ first-half touchdowns — a 16-yarder and an 87-yarder in the final minute of the second quarter. Williams added a 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter after All Saints had cut the deficit to one score.
“Andre has great vision and an extra gear, and he’s a smart kid too,” Bishop Gorman head coach Daryl Hayes said. “All of these kids are super smart, academic kids first.”
Gorman had been shut out five times this season, including the first four games of the season, before putting up a season-high total on Saturday.
“We hadn’t scored in five games, but we scored in our last couple of games, so we’re starting to get a little better,” the coach said. “We have freshmen on the field, people that never played football before, so we’re teaching them from scratch.”
All Saints opened the game with a 28-yard kickoff return by quarterback Will Morgan, but after Bishop Gorman had two tackles for loss, the Trojans were forced to punt.
The Trojans quickly got the ball back as Trey Newsome intercepted a pass. All Saints gave the ball back as Cameron Reid coughed up the football, and it was recovered by Bishop Gorman freshman quarterback Ryan Richbourg.
The Crusaders had a 11-play drive that extended into the second quarter. Cole Edens was out for a 38-yard field goal try, but All Saints blocked the attempt.
The Trojans then had a punt go minus-4 yards, and Williams scored on the next play with a 16-yard run. Richbourg ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Crusaders an 8-0 lead with 9:03 left in the second quarter.
After Ethan Fanous pinned the Crusaders, at the 2-yard line with a 43-yard punt, Williams had three carries to get the ball to the 13-yard line before breaking loose for an 87-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left in the half. Richbourg ran in another 2-point conversion to make the score 16-0.
Bishop Gorman got the ball first in the second half, and Williams had carries of 7 and 25 yards to get the ball into All Saints territory before Newsome picked up his second interception of the game. Later in the third quarter, Fanous had a 52-yard punt that had the Crusaders starting at their own 5-yard line. Alex Barriga lost a fumble, and it was recovered by Fanous.
All Saints scored on the next play as Morgan connected with Garrett Huffman for a 9-yard touchdown. Morgan ran in the 2-point conversion to cut the score to 16-8.
All Saints attempted an onside kick, but Bishop Gorman secured the ball. Williams had seven straight carries for 49 yards and capped off the drive with a 5-yard run, and he had the 2-point conversion to make the score 24-8 early in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans responded with a 14-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Morgan to Fanous on fourth and goal. The 2-point conversion attempt was no good, making the score 24-14 with 6:33 to play.
After Williams eclipsed the 300-yard mark, Richbourg put the game away with a 32-yard touchdown run, and Edens made the extra point with 3:44 to play.
All Saints finished with 142 yards. Morgan threw for 80 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 34 yards.
Bishop Gorman (1-7, 1-5) will play at Waco Reicher Catholic on Friday. All Saints (1-7, 0-6) will host Dallas Shelton on Friday.
———
Bishop Gorman 31, All Saints 14
All Saints 0 0 8 6 — 14
Gorman 0 16 0 15 — 31
Second Quarter
BG — Andre Williams 16 run (Ryan Richbourg run), 9:30
BG — Williams 87 run (Richbourg run), :49
Third Quarter
AS — Garrett Huffman 9 pass from Will Morgan (Morgan run), 2:39
Fourth Quarter
BG — Williams 5 run (Williams run), 11:26
AS — Ethan Fanous 14 pass from Morgan (Run failed), 6:33
BG — Richbourg 32 run (Cole Edens kick), 3:44
AS BG
First Downs 12 17
Rushes-Yards 33-62 42-375
Passing Yards 80 12
Comp.-Att-Int. 8-14-0 1-4-2
Punts-Ave. 6-34.5 1-31
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 5-70
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — All Saints, Will Morgan 22-34; Cameron Reid 11-28. Bishop Gorman, Andre Williams 30-308; Ryan Richbourg 6-47; Alex Barriga 4-10; Sean O’Neill 2-10.
PASSING — All Saints, Will Morgan 8-14-0 80. Bishop Gorman, Ryan Richbourg 1-4-2 12.
RECEIVING — All Saints, Ethan Fanous 3-36; Hunter Henson 2-28; Garrett Huffman 1-9; Cameron Reid 1-7; Dustyn Rose 1-0. Bishop Gorman, Cole Edens 1-12.
