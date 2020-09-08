Andre Cummings, a three-sport letter-winner, is part of the inaugural Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School Hall of Fame Class, Jon Froelich, assistant principal and head girls basketball coach at the Tyler school, announced.
Froelich added a total of nine Crusaders and one team will be inducted on Friday, Oct. 2. Over the next couple of weeks the inductees will be unveiled as Bishop Gorman honors top Crusaders from 62 years of the school.
Froelich said Cummings remains one of the top athletes to ever wear a Crusader uniform.
The 6-5 Cummings earned all-district, All-East Texas and all-state honors on the football field. A big-time receiver, he was a key member of the 1995 state championship Crusader squad.
In basketball, he averaged more than 20 points a game, starting as sophomore and continuing throughout his career. He played in the state playoffs and was a 1,000-point scorer for the Crusaders.
Cummings was also a state champion as an individual and as a team in track and field. He captured the state long jump and high jump championships, earning valuable points for Bishop Gorman. He set a school record in both jumping events. He was also a member of the 4x200 meter relay that continues to hold the school record. Following his career as a Crusader, Cummings signed and played basketball with Tyler Junior College.
Cummings, a 1996 Gorman graduate, joins Darwin Crawford, a 1974 Gorman graduate and multi-sports athlete at Gorman and former head baseball coach at Stephen F. Austin State University; Michelle Obach, a 2013 graduate who was an all-state basketball player at BG and an All-American at UT Tyler; and Mia Behm, a 2008 graduate who was an All-American runner at Texas and was a U.S. Olympic Marathon trial participant; as the previously announced inductees.
NOTE: A limited number of tickets to attend the Bishop Gorman “Hall of Fame Luncheon” on Oct. 2 will go on sale Sept. 9 at the high school. The luncheon will be held at Rick’s on the Square in Tyler, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Along with the luncheon, activities include a ceremony at the Homecoming football game. The Crusaders meet Arlington Grace Prep in a 7 p.m. contest at McCallum Stadium.
The Hall of Fame plaques will be on display in the Brodnax Family Crusaders Center on the Gorman campus.