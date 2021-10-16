NEW LONDON — Andon Mata passed for 343 yards and a school-record six touchdowns, and the West Rusk Raiders remained unbeaten on the year with a 62-0 shutout of Winona on Friday at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
Mata completed 19 of 25 passes and threw TD scores to four different receivers.
Will Jackson caught six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Omarion Anthony had three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Smith hauled in three passes for 54 yards and a TD, and Tate Winings had two catches for 41 yards and a score.
Ty Harper finished with three catches for 57 yards, and Noah Murphy rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.
Smith also returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown as the Raiders improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the district.
Winona drops to 2-6 and 1-3.
West Rusk is scheduled to visit Harmony on Oct. 22, while Winona is slated to host Arp the same night.