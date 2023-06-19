An 11U baseball team representing several East Texas cities recently competed in Florida and brought home the Gulf Coast World Series Championship.
The East Texas Rippers Elite 11U ended the season with a record 24-14 and a record 6-3 World Series.
The team started off the season really well making three championship games in their first three tournaments in March; winning the third tournament in Longview by going 5-0.
In April, they had a midseason slump as they moved onto some tougher competition in Grapevine-Dallas area but competed well against some tough teams. The team finished strong with their most recent tournament in Tyler and the World Series going a combined 10-4 to finish the season, according to Coach Travis Goode.
“We had been working hard the last couple of seasons starting with spring of ’22 and the fall of ’22. It was a slow build and process to become competitive but the boys and families really bought in, and we truly have the best support staff of families, friends and coaches,” he said.
Goode, who coaches the team alongside Austin Braswell, Dustin Kennedy, and Danny Loeffelholz, said the whole World Series experience from start to finish was extremely exciting.
“We had opening ceremonies and pin trading, then moved on to pool play followed by elimination bracket play,” he said. “Teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and Georgia all competed in our age group.”
Goode said the team stayed positive after starting off 0-2 and went on to win their next game 7-0.
“This was a really big turning point for us going into bracket play and we went on to win three games against teams from Texas, Florida, and Georgia,” he said. “The series ended up being a great team effort when we could have easily folded after the rough first game.”
The team ended up pitching all 11 players in the World Series when other teams only had six or seven guys to rely on, according to Goode.
“The boys put in a ton of work with lots of hours at the cages and bullpen sessions for pitchers. Austin Braswell really worked with our hitters a lot this season, Dustin Kennedy with the pitchers, and Danny Loeffelholz really helped us turn around our defense from the 2022 season to now,” he said. “With the players and parents all on the same page it made this season a joy and a lot of fun to be together at practices, the ballparks, and team parties.”
Goode said every player contributed to the win and he couldn’t be prouder.
“As coaches, we couldn’t be any prouder of these guys and their hard work and determination; every Ripper on this team was an important part of winning,” he said.
Coach Austin Braswell agreed saying the boys showed a lot of fight against some good teams.
“I’m very proud of the boys for their growth in character and as baseball players throughout the season. The boys showed a lot of fight against some good teams this season including the World Series,” he said. “I’m very thankful for all the coaches, each of us have our own coaching style and what we bring to the team but we compliment each other well.”
“Also, I’m thankful for all the parents and families that supported us throughout the season. It’s not just a commitment on the boys’ part but also a family commitment,” Braswell added.
The East Texas Rippers Elite 11U team includes Tanner Cook of Whitehouse, Brantly Kennedy of Troup, Joseph Taulli of Troup, Josh Anderson of Tyler, Owen Braswell of Troup, Levi Thompson of Troup, Teal Goode of Henderson, Thadd Loeffelholz of Flint, Lane Fears of Henderson, Henry Correa of Tyler, and Case Shultz of Larue as well as guest players Adam Correa of Tyler and Lucas Fears of Henderson.