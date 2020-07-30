An amateur hasn’t won the Texas State Open since the very first edition in 1960 when Homero Blancas captured the top spot.
In the 50th version of the tournament, three amateurs have put themselves in a position to compete heading into the final round.
Matthew Riedel — a former standout at Stratford High School in Houston who just finished his freshman year at Vanderbilty University — narrowly made the cut at 1-under through the first two rounds.
As the first golfer on the course on Thursday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club, Riedel birdied holes 5 through 7, made an eagle on 8 and then birdied 9.
Riedel shot a 7-under 63 to move into the top amateur spot — briefly. Riedel is at 8-under for the tournament and in a tie for eighth place with pros Blake Elliott of Bullard and Sam Fidone of Lufkin and Finland’s Toni Hakula of Austin.
Other golfers took notice of Riedel’s round, especially the other amateurs.
One of those was Van’s Logan Lockwood.
“I saw (Riedel’s score) at the turn, and I pretty much knew I had to play well,” said Lockwood, a recent graduate of Texas State University in San Marcos.
Lockwood had rounds of 69 and 68 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Lockwood birdied his first two holes on Thursday. After a bogey on No. 4, Lockwood recorded birdies on No. 7 and No. 9.
After four consecutive pars, Lockwood got a birdie on No. 14 and then an eagle on No. 15 before another birdie on No. 16.
“I felt really comfortable out there today,” Lockwood said. “I hit a lot of really good shots and finally got some putts to fall in, so that was a big help.
“I kind of got a little more comfortable with the greens. The first two days, I hit the ball really good, but I just didn’t have any putts fall. Today, I actually got those putts to fall and it made a big difference.”
Lockwood shot a 6-under 64 and is all alone in seventh at 9-under — six shots off of the lead. Lockwood is also the low amateur heading into the final round.
“It feels awesome,” Lockwood said. “I grew up playing this course as a junior golfer. I feel pretty comfortable out here. Just to have a chance would be nice. It would be fun.”
Lockwood was on the course with his swing coach, Dave Roberson, and his family was also watching.
Jun Min (Jimmy) Lee — a former standout at Mission Sharyland High School who will be a sophomore at Texas A&M University — also noticed Riedel’s early dominance on the course.
“I grew up playing with Matthew Riedel, and it popped in my eye right away,” Lee said. “I was like OK buddy, I see you out here shooting a good score, so it gave me a little motivation, that extra push to shoot a good round.”
Lee shot a 64 on Tuesday but posted a score of 73 on Wednesday.
On Thursday, he birdied the first hole on the way to a round of 4-under 66. Lee is in a tie for 12th at 7-under.
“Golf is a funny game,” Lee said. “I didn’t hit the ball much worse (on Wednesday), and I didn’t putt much worse. Just a couple of bounces here and there didn’t go my way, and I couldn’t get any rhythm. I knew if I kept a positive attitude, I was going to have a good third round.”
Other amateurs who made the cut are Whitehouse’s Bryan Baker (minus 3), Ryan Grider (minus 3) and Brandon Shong (minus 1).
Lockwood and Riedel will be in the same group on Saturday, along with Hakula with an 8:42 a.m. tee time.
Lee will tee off at 8:33 a.m. with Fidone and Elliott.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports