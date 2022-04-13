Texan Alton Jones Jr. hauled in the biggest bass on Wednesday and with it a big payout.
Jones, of Waco, caught an 8-pound, 3-ounce largemouth bass Wednesday afternoon on Lake Palestine — the heaviest bass of the day — to win the $50,000 Berkley Big Bass Bonus at the General Tire Heavy Hitters presented by Bass Pro Shops on Lake Palestine.
Jones finished the day in sixth place (27-10 with 5 bass) and now earns his way into Thursday’s final-day Championship Round and a shot at the $100,000 top prize, and the $100,000 Big Bass Bonus.
“I finished in sixth place, but I feel like I won,” Jones said. “Man, 50 grand isn’t too bad for one bite. You always hope you’re going to get that bite, and with big fish it can be a little bit of luck. But I caught the biggest and the second-biggest today, and it was just a really fun day.”
Pro Zack Birge of Blanchard, Oklahoma, won Wednesday’s Knockout Round with 10 scorable bass weighing 37 pounds, 14 ounces — including an 18-pound third period.
“It was a good day. Frustrating, but good,” Birge said. “I ended up with 37 pounds, but I should have had 37 pounds this morning in the first couple of couple of hours if I just could have got them stuck. I’m just thankful I finally got a few of them pegged and got enough bites to fish (Thursday).”
The final 10 anglers competing in Thursday’s Championship Round will depart at 7 a.m. from the Villages Marina, located at Big Eddy Road in Flint. Anglers are allowed to trailer to any boat ramp of their choosing on Lake Palestine, but competition begins with “lines in” at 8 a.m.
Joining Jones and Birge in the final 10 include: Group A winner Ott DeFore of Blaine, Tennessee; and Group B winner Stephen Browning of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Others in the final 10 and their finish in Wednesday’s knockout round include: 2, Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Alabama, nine bass, 29-7; 3, Takahiro Omori, Tokyo, Japan, nine bass, 29-6; 4, Fletcher Shryock, Guntersville, Alabama, nine bass, 29-4; 5, Ish Monroe, Oakdale, California, nine bass, 28-6; 7, Russ Lane, Prattville, Alabama, eight bass, 25-6; and 8, Dustin Connell, Clanton, Alabama, six bass, 24-12.
Overall, there were 90 scorable bass weighing 301 pounds, 5 ounces caught by the 14 pros on Wednesday.
Fans are encouraged to come out and celebrate with the professional anglers from the Bass Pro Tour on Thursday, starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Villages Marina in Flint, as they crown the champion of the General Tire Heavy Hitters 2022 presented by Bass Pro Shops. The first 50 children at the event will receive a free Dora the Explorer rod and reel, and the first 50 High School Fishing anglers will receive a free Abu Garcia rod and reel combo, valued at $100. Free food will be provided for all, and the Bass Pro Tour anglers will be on hand to meet and greet fans, sign autographs, take selfies and participate in tackle giveaways.
Fans are welcome to attend all launch and takeout events and also encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.