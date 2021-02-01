Lindale senior outside hitter Shelbi Steen was selected to the first team in Class 4A on the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Team.
Steen, a Tyler Junior College signee, had 414 kills, 30 blocks and 191 digs.
Neches, which won its third straight state title, had the player of the Year and Coach of the Year in Class 1A. Kacie Kimbrough was chosen as the Player of the Year, and Jenkins was selected as the Coach of the Year.
Kimbrough, a UT Tyler signee, had 409 kills, 265 digs, 63 blocks and 84 aces.
Tyler Legacy middle blocker Jemyiia Johnson was selected to the third team in Class 6A.
Legacy’s Hope Casel we honorable mention as an outside hitter in 6A.
Hallsville’s Ashley Jones was a first-team setter in Class 5A. Texas High middle blocker Ashlyn Stiger was a second-team selection.
Honorable mention selections in 5A were Pine Tree outside hitter Maleka Wilson, Texas High middle blocker Jaycee Kennedy, Longview middle blocker Miah Colbert, Lufkin middle blocker Kelby Coutee, Lufkin setter Libby Flores and Longview libero Angell Evans.
Gilmer’s Haylee Jordan was a first-team selection at middle blocker in 4A. Van’s Skylar Savage was a second-team middle blocker. Lindale’s Kalaya Pierce was a second-team pick at setter.
Spring Hill had two third-team picks — outside hitter Carolann Bowles and libero Sam Schott.
Honorable mention selections in 4A were Carthage outside hitter Faith Kruebbe, Bullard outside hitter Keili Richmond, Gilmer outside hitter Reese Couture, Brownsboro middle blocker Allie Cooper, Lindale middle blocker Skylar Wyllie, Kilgore middle blocker Miah Thomas, Spring Hill setter Mia Traylor, Bullard setter Libby Eitel, Gilmer setter Jaycee Harris, Carthage setter Sadie Smith and Gilmer libero Raeven Harris.
Tatum setter Abby Sorenson was a first-team selection in Class 3A. Sabine middle blocker Aubree McCann and Harmony middle blocker McKinzee Settles were second-team picks.
Honorable mention selections in 3A were White Oak outside hitter Lexi Baker, Elysian Fields outside hitter Christen Smith, Tatum outside hitter Kaylei Stroud, West Rusk middle blocker Piper Morton, Tatum middle blocker Kayla Jones, Harmony middle blocker Jenci Seahorn, Elysian Fields middle blocker Tucker Ellis, White Oak middle blocker Alysa Hall, Rains setter Harley Kreck, White Oak setter Emma Hill, Sabine setter Sierrah Richter, Tatum libero Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Sabine libero Ally Gresham and Waskom libero Skyie Middlebrook.
Hawkins outside hitter Logan Jaco and Union Grove middle blocker Carleigh Judd were second-team picks in Class 2A. Beckville outside hitter Lindsey Baker and middle blocker Kinsley Rivers were third-team selections.
Honorable mention selections in 2A were Beckville outside hitter Amber Harris, Union Grove outside hitter Avery Brooks, Big Sandy outside hitter Gracie Jenison, Beckville outside hitter Avery Morris, Gary middle blocker Emma Adams, Timpson middle blocker Harlie Ware, Hawkins middle blocker Makena Warren, Union Grove setter Makena Littlejohn, Beckville setter Allison Baker, Hawkins setter Lynli Dacus, Big Sandy setter Calle Minter and Union Grove libero Sydney Chamberlain.
Kimbrough and Neches teammates Reagan Hill (outside hitter), Lexi Rogers (middle blocker) and Emily Hill (setter) were first-team picks in Class 1A. Neches libero Nayeli Quistian was a third-team selection.
Honorable mention selections in 1A were Neches outside hitter Kourtney Mannix, Leverett’s Chapel outside hitter Michelle Jamaica, Leverett’s Chapel middle blocker Ashilia Smith and Neches libero Mallory Main.
———
LONGVIEW — Listed are the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Teams for the 2020 season. Voting was conducted by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and sportswriters from around the state:
CLASS 6A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Amy Cataline, Katy Seven Lakes
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ally Batenhorst, Katy Seven Lakes
FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Ally Batenhorst, Katy Seven Lakes; Natalie Glenn, Southlake Carroll; Charitie Luper, Byron Nelson
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Mayo Olibale, Katy Seven Lakes; Kierstyn McFall, Klein; Abbie Lane, Weatherford
SETTER: Casey Batenhorst, Katy Seven Lakes
LIBERO: Jacqueline Lee, The Woodlands
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Annie Antar, Klein; Rachel Brown, Clear Falls; Devan Taylor, Klein
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Logan Lednicky, George Ranch; Jordyn Williams, Denton Ryan; Kate Hansen, Weatherford
SETTER: Clara Brower, The Woodlands
LIBERO: Keagan Polk, Southlake Carroll
THIRD TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Bailey Birmingham, Prosper; Ana Heath, Wylie; Jalyn Gibson, Brandeis
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Elena Bilhatz, Round Rock Cedar Ridge; Jemyiia Johnson, Tyler Legacy; Gabby Jones, Midway
SETTER: Piper Boydstun, Conroe Oak Ridge
LIBERO: Gaby Mansfield, Klein
HONORABLE MENTION
OUTSIDE HITTER: Teresa Garza, Alvin; Hope Casel, Tyler Legacy; Kayla Griebl, Katy Cinco Ranch, Samantha Jacobs, Prosper; Alexis Ford, Round Rock Cedar Ridge; Chandler Lee, Katy Taylor; Avery Shimaitis, George Ranch
SETTER: Camy Kling, Klein; Brooke Slusser, Denton Guyer; Kenzie Beckham, Round Rock Westwood; Payton Chamberlain, Byron Nelson; Alexandra Tennon, George Ranch; Michelle Murphy, Alvin Shadow Creek
LIBERO: Naylani Feliciano, Plano; Alyssa Clark, Round Rock Cedar Ridge; Kayden Tanner, Humble Atascocita; Julia Nevue, Conroe Oak Ridge
CLASS 5A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ryan Mitchell, Lucas Lovejoy
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cecily Bramschreiber, Lucas Lovejoy
FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Cecily Bramschreiber, Lucas Lovejoy; Ellie Echter, Fulshear; Alexis Dacosta, Fulshear
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Lexie Collins, Lucas Lovejoy; Leah Stolfus, Denton; Ellie Alexander, Granbury
SETTER: Ashley Jones, Hallsville
LIBERO: Callie Kemohah, Lucas Lovejoy
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Taylor Kotlarz, Goose Creek Memorial; Maya Duckworth, Birdville; Aryn Johnson, Manvel
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Sarah Sitton, Friendswood; Audrey Pearce, Aledo; Ashlyn Stiger, Texas High
SETTER: Averi Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy
LIBERO: Ava Underwood, Fulshear
THIRD TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Kandice Rowe, Gregory-Portland; Taylor Thomas, Denton; Ashlyn Svoboda, Friendswood
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Hannah Whittingstall, Alamo Heights; Brianna Barch, Princeton; Laura Eckart, Grapevine
SETTER: Aryn Walton, Midlothian
LIBERO: (tie) Jenna McMichael, Midlothian; Kaitlyn McCabe, Granbury
HONORABLE MENTION
OUTSIDE HITTER: Kenna Buchanan, Midlothian; Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage; MaKenna Miller, Northwest; Sadie Washburn, Sulphur Springs; Courtney Smith, Granbury; Kylie Wickley, Alamo Heights; Alessandra Meoni, Friendswood; Malaeka Wilson, Pine Tree
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Brooklyn Burnside, Sulphur Springs; Maia Montoya, Alamo Heights; Lainee Roberts, Cedar Park; Jaycee Kennedy, Texas High; Miah Colbert, Longview; Kelby Coutee, Lufkin
SETTER: Mattie Gantt, Aledo; Ruby O’Brien, Alamo Heights; Abby Folsom, Denton; Libby Flores, Lufkin
LIBERO: Campbell Sweeten, Denton; Angell Evans, Longview
CLASS 4A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Catherine Foerster, Decatur
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jentry Lamirand, Decatur
FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Paige Crawford, Wimberley; Trinity Vinzant, Decatur; Shelbi Steen, Lindale
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Jentry Lamirand, Decatur; Brina Jones, Wimberley; Haylee Jordan, Gilmer
SETTER: Bayli Miller, Decatur
LIBERO: Camdyn Hinton, Glen Rose
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Kaylee Peterson, Decatur; Holly Harwood, Wimberley; Kadyne Emmot, China Spring
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Kenedy Houchin, Decatur; Hayley Sample, Gonzales; Skylar Savage, Van
SETTER: Kalaya Pierce, Lindale
LIBERO: Rhyan Masur, Wimberley
THIRD TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Dylan Birkes, China Spring; Railey Deuxman, Springtown; Carolann Bowles, Spring Hill
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Grace Williamson, Madisonville; Taryn Griner, Monahans; Madison Pike, Devine
SETTER: Gracie Bell, Audrey
LIBERO: Sam Schott, Spring Hill
HONORABLE MENTION
OUTSIDE HITTER: Dakota Hartman, Decatur; Autumn Moses, Sinton; Faith Kruebbe, Carthage; Jamie Babbe, Godley; Emma Thomas, Sinton; Landri Withers, Stephenville; Keili Richmond, Bullard; Reese Couture, Gilmer
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Ryann Marshall, La Grange; Jaiden Wright, Alvarado; Allie Cooper, Brownsboro; Brooke Ashcraft, Robinson; Alee McClendon, Stephenville; Kamiah Davis, Snyder; Skylar Wyllie, Lindale; Miah Thomas, Kilgore
SETTER: Madisyn Jones, Boerne; Kayla Peoples, China Spring; Mia Traylor, Spring Hill; Reina Lawson, Jarrell; Libby Eitel, Bullard; Jaycee Harris, Gilmer; Sadie Smith, Carthage
LIBERO: Raeven Harris, Gilmer; Megan Brothers, La Grange; Tayte Helton, Decatur
CLASS 3A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Culpepper, Bushland
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kinley Rudder, Bushland
FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Kinley Rudder, Bushland; Jada Hudson, Grandview; Shelby Ray, Lexington
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Karleigh Hill, Goliad; Hallie Conklin, Bushland; Elizabeth See, Caldwell
SETTER: Abby Sorenson, Tatum
LIBERO: Jaycee Adams, Bushland
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Graycee Mosley, Troy; Sydney Kroll, Poth; Brandi Connally Groesbeck
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Aubree McCann, Sabine; Hanna Rubis, Gunter; McKinzee Settles, Harmony
SETTER: Mollee Hencke, Goliad
LIBERO: Khloe Naegline, Poth
THIRD TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Brook Jackson, Goliad; Riley Braziel, Boyd; Averee Kleinhans, Nocona
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Abby Yanta, Goliad; Helene Bolton, Diboll; Rylee Spencer, Boyd
SETTER: Taryn Shultz, Bushland
LIBERO: Nyah Ingram, Gunter
HONORABLE MENTION
OUTSIDE HITTER: Shianne Thomas, Poth; Abbie Tuyo, Lorena; Sydni Messer, Nocona; Samantha Rabius, East Bernard; Lauren Williams, Industrial; Kaylyn Hoffman, Sonora; Kylie Phillips, Wall; Kaycee Cavanaugh, Troy; Kimora Carter, Henrietta; Rubi Bailey, Eustace; Lexi Baker, White Oak; Christen Smith, Elysian Fields; Kaylei Stroud, Tatum
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Piper Morton, West Rusk; Halley Maler, West; Payton Murray, Holliday; Kamryn Williams, Wall; Reese Parris, Prairiland; Elle Erwin, Academy; Kayla Jones, Tatum; Erin Gallagher, Henrietta; Jenci Seahorn, Harmony; Ellason Felts, Brock; T.J. Folse, Prairiland; Tucker Ellis, Elysian Fields; Alysa Hall, White Oak
SETTER: Jacee Childers, Gunter; Kadence Looper, Lexington; Harley Kreck, Rains; Emma Hill, White Oak; Sierrah Richter, Sabine; Alayna Hart, Caldwell
LIBERO: Sadie Kabisch, Henrietta; Julia Morris, Goliad; Laramie Hayes, Nocona; Taygon Jones, Bowie; Audrey Archibald, Fairfield; Delayni Drgac, Caldwell; Kynley Hurst, Lexington; Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Tatum; Ally Gresham, Sabine; Skyie Middlebrook, Waskom
CLASS 2A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie McDougald, Iola
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cadence Hoyle, Iola
FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Cadence Hoyle, Iola; Katie Warden, Crawford; Jenna McDougland, Iola
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Taylor Westerfeld, Crawford; Sara Beth Cotter, Albany; Reece Briggs, Bosqueville
SETTER: Lexi Moody, Crawford
LIBERO: Brooke Smithey, Iola
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Erica Otto, Schulanburg; Jordan Sommer, Schulenburg; Logan Jaco, Hawkins
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Talli Millican, Harper; Kylie Ray, Crawford; Carleigh Judd, Union Grove
SETTER: Ava Pointer, Iola
LIBERO: Julie Guentert, Schulenburg
THIRD TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Chyler Ponder, Big Sandy; Alyvia Peralez, Bremond; Lindsey Baker, Beckville
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Abbi Allen, Coleman; Allison Hill, Albany; Kinsley Rivers, Beckville
SETTER: Morgan Marburger, Schulenburg
LIBERO: Torie Fuentes, Albany
HONORABLE MENTION
OUTSIDE HITTER: Malarie Mican, Weimar; Amber Harris, Beckville; Avery Brooks, Union Grove; Gracie Jenison, Big Sandy; Kyndal Robinson, Thorndale; Avery Morris, Beckville
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Jordann Pinner, Bruceville-Eddy; Emma Adams, Gary; Alissa Rodriguez, Bruceville-Eddy; Autumn Allmon, Bosqueville; Taylor Sheppard, Collinsville; Kyra Cerda, Frost; Harlie Ware, Timpson; Makena Warren, Hawkins
SETTER: Lyndsie McBride, Bremond; Makena Littlejohn, Union Grove; Allison Baker, Beckville; Lynli Dacus, Hawkins; Calle Minter, Big Sandy
LIBERO: Regan Lux, Schulenburg; Courtney Stephens, Axtell; Taylor Evans, Harper; Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove
CLASS A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jenna Jenkins, Neches
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kacie Kimbrough, Neches
FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Reagan Hill, Neches; Emma Jones, Blum; Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Kacie Kimbrough, Neches; Addison Willingham, Blum; Lexi Rogers, Neches
SETTER: Emily Hill, Neches
LIBERO: Kayden Arrington, Blum
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Bella Halfmann, Veribest; Katelyn Powell, Bronte; Kate Barnes, Sterling City
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Victoria Carter, D’Hanis; Cora Blackwell, Veribest; Kayme Schley, Fayetteville
SETTER: Ruby Rumohr, Blum
LIBERO: Katelyn Crocker, North Zulch
THIRD TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTER: Emily Carpenter, Prairie Valley; Hannah Reyling, Saint Jo; (tie) Cheyanne Wallin, North Zulch; Mabry Hermann, D’Hanis
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Kalysta Minton-Holland, Water Valley; Hayleigh Swinford, Aguilla; Nayeli Lopez, Perrin Whitt
SETTER: Kaitline Harris, Saint Jo
LIBERO: Nayeli Quistian, Neches
HONORABLE MENTION
OUTSIDE HITTER: Kiely Johnson, Sterling City; Kourtney Mannix, Neches; Aaliyah Miller, Perrin Whitt; Kennadi Wheeless, Veribest; Emery Sears, Water Valley; Michelle Jamaica, Leverett’s Chapel
MIDDLE BLOCKER: Ashilia Smith, Leverett’s Chapel; Kyzrie Shields, Fayetteville
SETTER: Peighton Glass, Sterling City; Hailey Abbott, Veribest; Landry Wied, Fayetteville; Saige Busby, Bronte
LIBERO: Hailey Winkler, Prairie Valley; Mallory Main, Neches; Ruby Salinas, Blum; Kassidy Pittman, Saint Jo; Mia Garcia, Sterling City