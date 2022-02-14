Beckville swept Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors in Class 2A with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Teams for the 2021 season.
Beckville’s Kinsley Rivers was named the Player of the Year, and Beckville head coach Cherry Downs was named the Coach of the Year.
Downs led Beckville to a 47-3 record and pushed her overall coaching record to 357-64 — all at Beckville — while leading the Ladycats to the program’s second state title in four years. Beckville also went unbeaten in district play, running the team’s district winning streak to 104 in a row.
Rivers recorded 544 kills, 448 digs, 66 aces, 71 blocks and 47 assists for the state champions.
Beckville had two first-team selections in Class 2A — outside hitter Avery Morris and middle blocker Rivers — and Harmony middle blocker Jenci Seahorn was a first-team selection in Class 3A.
Seahorn had 570 kills, 250 digs, 121 blocks and 68 aces.
East Texas second-team selections were in Class 5A: Texas High middle blocker Jaycee Kennedy; in Class 4A: Carthage outside hitter Faith Kruebbe and Spring Hill setter Mia Traylor; in Class 2A: Beckville outside hitter Amber Harris and Beckville setter Sophie Elliott; in Class 1A: Neches middle blocker Kacie Trimble and Neches libero Mallory Main.
East Texas third-team selections were in Class 5A: Marshall middle blocker Mahogani Wilson and Lufkin middle blocker Kelby Coutee; in Class 4A: Van middle blocker Maci Jones and Lindale middle blocker Brenley Philen; in Class 3A: Quitman middle blocker Ava Burroughs.
East Texas honorable mention selections were in Class 5A: Texas High outside hitter Bella Cherry, Longview outside hitter Brianna Converse, Pine Tree outside hitter Camen Chatman, Hallsville outside hitter Ayden McDermott, Longview middle blocker Jakayla Morrow, Pine Tree middle blocker Jalen Scroggins, Lufkin setter Libby Flores, Hallsville setter Lauren Pyle, Pine Tree libero Jamya Davis, Marshall libero Isabella Emery and Hallsville libero Macie Nelson; in Class 4A: Spring Hill outside hitter Carolann Bowles, Canton outside hitter Rockelle Collier, Van outside hitter Bella Thompson, Bullard outside hitter Emily Bochow, Henderson middle blocker Taylor Helton, Palestine middle blocker Monique Thompson, Carthage middle blocker Makahi Lewis, Carthage middle blocker Jakyra Roberts, Henderson Middle blocker Taylor Lybrand and Brownsboro middle blocker Allie Cooper; in Class 3A: New Diana outside hitter Addison Ridge, White Oak outside hitter Lexi Baker, Troup outside hitter Bailey Blanton, White Oak middle blocker Anna Iske, West Rusk middle blocker Paulina Mata, New Diana middle blocker Taylor Garrett, West Rusk middle blocker Piper Morton, Sabine middle blocker Cale Brown, White Oak setter Emma Hill, West Rusk setter Stormie LeJeune, Sabine libero Ally Gresham and Tatum libero Summer Dancy-Vasquez; in Class 2A: Union Grove outside hitter Avery Brooks, Hawkins middle blocker Makena Warren, Big Sandy setter Calle Minter, Overton setter Kaley McMillian, Hawkins setter Jordyn Warren and Beckville libero Laney Jones; in Class 1A: Neches setter Joely Jenkins.
Joining Downs as Coaches of the Year were Maddie Williams of Brandies in 6A, Natalie Puckett of Lucas Lovejoy in 5A, Catherine Foerster of Decatur in 4A, Jason Culpepper of Bushland in 3A and Clint Jaeger of Fayetteville in Class A.
Jalyn Gibson of Brandies in 6A, Averi Carlson of Lucas Lovejoy in 5A, Jentry Lamirand of Decatur in 4A, Emma Troxell of Bushland in 3A and Brooklyn Jaeger of Fayetteville in Class A joined Rivers in earning Player of the Year honors.
———
Listed are the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Teams for the 2021 season:
CLASS 6A
Coach of the Year: Maddie Williams, Brandies
Player of the Year: Jalyn Gibson, Brandies
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Jalyn Gibson, Brandies; Melanie McGann, Keller; Maggie Boyd, Marcus
Middle blockers: Alexis Roberson, Ridge Point; Kate Hansen, Weatherford; Emily Adams, Arlington Martin
Setter: Taylor Polivka, Keller
Libero: Audrey Kubiak, Southlake Carroll
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Avery Shimaitis, George Ranch; Mallorie Garner, Bridgeland; Paulina Acuna, El Paso Franklin
Middle blockers: Leah Ford, Keller; Favor Anyanwu, Sachse; Lindsey Harris, Haslet Eaton
Setter: Carlee Pharris, Brandies
Libero: Alice Volpe, Bridgeland
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Kyndal Stowers, Denton Guyer; Harmony Sample, Hebron; Ava Roberts, Mansfield
Middle blockers: Lia Okammer, Hebron; Kyra Gaston, Copperas Cove; Elena Bilhartz, Cedar Ridge
Setter: Faith Cox, Cedar Ridge
Libero: Kaitlyn Bradley, Round Rock
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: MacKenzie Strban, Alvin; Lauren Murphy, Round Rock; Riess Griffith, Weatherford; Kendall Hewitt, Prosper; Ayden Ames, Prosper; Emma Halstead, Brandies; Sydney Jordan, Ridge Point; Reagan Sharp, Keller; Ana Garza, Alvin; Brynn Williams, Mansfield; Paige Mooney, Haslet Eaton; Dominique Phills, Shadow Creek; Maddie McQueen, Chisolm Trail McKenzie Cutler, Southlake Carroll
Middle blockers: Addison Hansen, Alvin; Stephanie Gutierrez, Saginaw Boswell; Briana Bailey, Round Rock; Hannah Redrow, Hebron; Deja Benjamin, Shadow Creek
Setters: Jadyn Gillespie, Chisolm Trail; Sarah Du, Shadow Creek; Jessica Dunn, Southlake Carroll; Brook Adams, Bridgeland; Nina Moorer, Ridge Point; Jasmine Ford, Prosper
Liberos: Zoria Heard, Sachse; Nylah Raspberry, Ridge Point; Kea Whilock, Keller; Callie Humphrey, Haslet Eaton; Alyssa Clark, Cedar Ridge; Keegan O’Connor, Weatherford
CLASS 5A
Coach of the Year: Natalie Puckett, Lucas Lovejoy
Player of the Year: Averi Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Rosemary Archer, Lucas Lovejoy; Janet Demarrais, Grapevine; Kyla Malone, Comal Canyon
Middle blockers: Hannah Gonzalez, Lucas Lovejoy; Brooklynn Burnside, Sulphur Springs; Reese Robins, Mansfield Timberview
Setter: Averi Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy
Libero: Ava Camacho, Lucas Lovejoy
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage; Maya Duckworth, Birdville; Meagan Ledbetter, Azle
Middle blockers: Meagan Ledbetter, Azle; Mary Kate Preston, Manvel; Jaycee Kennedy, Texas High
Setter: Meagan Hawkins, Comal Canyon
Libero: Kiera Herron, College Station
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Alea Lastinger, Grapevine; Devyn Lewis, Manvel; Currie Marusak, Amarillo
Middle blockers: Killian Armstrong, Midlothian; Mahogani Wilson, Marshall; Kelby Coutee, Lufkin
Setter: Morgan Howard, Colleyville Heritage
Libero: Missy Varni, Granbury
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: Kenna Buchanan, Midlothian; Makenna Miller, Justin Northwest; Lyric Jordan, Manvel; Bella Cherry, Texas High; Riley Newton, College Station; Sydney Kuzma, Gregory-Portland; Maegan Lacy, Wichita Falls Rider; Vivian Parker, Aledo; Kate Alex, Cedar Park; Ana De La Garza, College Station; Ally Scheidle, Tivy; Belle Davis, Burleson; Bryanna Rosario, Burleson Centennial; Brooke Bentke, Brenham; Brianna Converse, Longview; Carmen Chatman, Pine Tree; Ayden McDermott, Hallsville; Julia Anguiano, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial; Ariana Calder, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’ Madilynn Cantu, Moody; Lauren Fuller, Flour Bluff; Katy Geurin, Flour Bluff; Madison Kilgore, Gregory-Portland; Sadie Portmann, Wichita Falls Rider
Middle blockers: Maddie Frank, Aledo; Emery Goerig, College Station; Lainee Roberts, Cedar Park; Jakayla Morrow, Longview, Jalen Scroggins, Pine Tree; Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey; Maggie Croft, Flour Bluff
Setters: Libby Flores, Lufkin; Kenedy Massie, Manvel; Mattie Gantt, Aledo; Lauren Pyle, Hallsville; J.D. Moffitt, Amarillo; Cameron Chamberlain, Wichita Falls Rider; Ella Davis, Grapevine; Canyen Rodriguez, Gregory-Portland; Harlie Gallaspy, Flour Bluff
Liberos: Helen Hood, Grapevine; Jamaya Davis, Pine Tree; Jenna McMichael, Midlothian; Taylor Borden, Gregory-Portland; Isabella Emery, Marshall; Macie Nelson, Hallsville; Alyssa Rojo, Northwest; Bea Angeles, Manvel; Sydney Engel, Grapevine; Makenna Dillow, Azle
CLASS 4A
Coach of the Year: Catherine Foerster, Decatur
Player of the Year: Jentry Lamirand, Decatur
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Mikalie Floyd, Pampa; Lexi Higgins, Belleville; Kaylee Peterson, Decatur
Middle blockers: Dakota Hartman, Decatur; Jentry Lamirand, Decatur; Kaylee Howell, Rockport-Fulton
Setter: Bayli Miller, Decatur
Libero: Carly Lange, Bellville
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Faith Kruebbe, Carthage; Maddie Morgan, Bellville; Madison Fritz, La Grange
Middle blockers: Aimee Flippen, Glen Rose; Lexi Temple, Aubrey; Joanie Burns, Snyder
Setter: Mia Traylor, Spring Hill
Libero: Alyssa Edwards, Needville
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Railey Druxman, Springtown; Dylan Birkes, China Spring; Grace Sweeney, Midlothian Heritage
Middle blockers: Maci Jones, Van; Brenley Philen, Lindale; Dru Witherspoon, Iowa Park
Setter: Kadyne Emmot, China Spring
Libero: Camdyn Hinton, Glen Rose
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: Carolann Bowles, Spring Hill; Maddie Pyles, Kennedale; Sydney Garrison, Aubrey; Lexi Manning, Celina; Kaleigh Haywood, Gatesville; Rockelle Collier, Canton; Bella Thompson, Van; Elizabeth Williams, Geronimo Navarro; Emily Bochow, Bullard; Madison Moore, Tuloso Midway; Megan Hodges, Celina; Ryan McCoy, Celina; Cayla Kozik Needville; Berklee Andrews, Geronimo Navarro; Macey Hill, Sinton
Middle blockers: Taylor Helton, Henderson; Monique Thompson, Palestine; Makahi Lewis, Carthage; Isabella Dickens, Iowa Park; Camille Gonzalez, La Grange; Nickilah Whatley, Hereford; Jennifer Valdez, Mountain View; Jakyra Roberts, Carthage; Taylor Lybrand, Henderson; Allie Cooper, Brownsboro; Ryan Melcher, Giddings; Ashley Woodrum, Celina
Setters: Kensey Clifton, Midlothian Heritage; Jamie Doggett, Giddings; Tasha Thoms, Gatesville; Sadie Smith, Carthage; Ashley Fojtik, Needville; Haleigh Wilk, Salado; Lily Neidhart, Celina
Liberos: Miranda Acosta, Hereford; Jada Price, Argyle; Janie Bradshaw, Spring Hill; Makayla Johnson, Aubrey; Abby Benitez, Snyder; Morgan Kelley, Celina
CLASS 3A
Coach of the Year: Jason Culpepper, Bushland
Player of the Year: Emma Troxell, Bushland
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Abigail Tuyo, Lorena; Ally Tribe, Columbus; Graycee Mosley, Troy
Middle blockers: Ember Mandola, Columbus; Emma Troxell, Bushland; Jenci Seahorn, Harmony
Setter: Meghan Kucera, Lorena
Libero: Jaycee Adams, Bushland
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Rayanna Mauldin, Gunter; Kimora Carter, Henrietta; Ainsley Driska, Cameron
Middle blockers: Tori Brackeen, Lorena; Miranda Putnicki, Gunter; Payton Hull, Peaster
Setter: Sage Thomas, Columbus
Libero: Sadie Kabish, Henrietta
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Kaela Neie, Bushland; Shae Pruiett, Gunter; Samantha Rabius, East Bernard
Middle blockers: Hanna Rubis, Gunter; Julie Bartsch, Rockdale; Ava Burroughs, Quitman
Setter: Raylee Poff, Troy
Libero: Taygon Jones, Bowie
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: Shelby Martin, Grandview; Haley Tucker, Cameron Yoe; Addison Ridge, New Diana; Lexi Baker, White Oak; Riley Braziel, Boyd; Samantha Cavazos, Banquete; Avery Thaler, Fairfield; Skylar Rivers, Holliday; Khloe Naegelin, Poth; Leigh Jespersen, Lorena; Kellen Dorotik, East Bernard; Bella Borchart, Bishop; Brooke Busenlehner, London; Kenzli Allen, Henrietta; Sydney Kroll, Poth; Casey Cavanaugh, Troy; Bailey Blanton, Troup
Middle blockers: Anna Iske, White Oak; Paulina Mata, West Rusk; Taylor Garrett, New Diana; Rachel Graff, London; Katie Winters, Bishop; Emerald Williams, Chisum; Piper Morton, West Rusk; Hannah Barry, Peaster; Mariella Gonzales, Skidmore-Tynan; Abi Farmer, Prairiland; Loren Morazzano, Milsap; Cale Brown, Sabine; Payton Murray, Holliday; McKinna Brackens, Fairfield
Setters: Emma Hill, White Oak; Stormie LeJeune, West Rusk; Kenzie Williamson, Grandview; Kaly White, Cameron Yoe
Liberos: Ally Gresham, Sabine; Briley Singleton, Gunter; Lexi Woolsey, Callisburg; Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Tatum; Kirsten Marin, Cameron Yoe; Mia Perez, Banquete
CLASS 2A
Coach of the Year: Cherry Downs, Beckville
Player of the Year: Kinsley Rivers, Beckville
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Avery Morris, Beckville; Jenna McDougald, Iola; Katie Warden, Crawford
Middle blockers: Kinsley Rivers, Beckville; Aizlyn Dewberry, Wink; Lyndsie McBride, Bremond
Setter: Lexi Moody, Crawford
Libero: Natasha Gouge, Bremond
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Malaina Grissom, Thrall; Emily Sitton, Leon; Amber Harris, Beckville
Middle blockers: Tara Pruett, Moody; Mary Fenter, Overton; Logan Dyer, Bosqueville
Setter: Sophie Elliott, Beckville
Libero: Kieryn Adams, Schulenburg
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Rylee Vancura, Shiner; Sadie Kasowski, Bremond; Rylee Wolf, Windthorst
Middle blockers: Kylie Ray, Crawford; Talli Millican, Harper; Kiana Bennett, Shelbyville
Setter: Ava Pointer, Iola
Libero: Addie Goldenberg, Crawford
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: Mia Moellenberg, Thrall; McKenna Post, Crawford; Brylei Gilbreath, Coleman; Malarie Mican, Weimar; Avery Brooks, Union Grove; Kyndal Robinson, Thorndale; Autumn Smith, Wink; Lindsey Gooch, Iola; Mihyia Davis, Lovelady; Lauren Salley, Leon; Jordan Sommer, Schulenburg; Claire Antosh, Schulenburg; Brooklyn Lamprecht, Three Rivers; Chandley Tolbert, Weimar
Middle blockers: Mallory Maxwell, Archer City; Meredith Magliolo, Schulenburg; Skylar Heger, Weimar; Kloe Kutac, Schulenburg; Jennah Hargrove, Holland; Tara Tackett, Windthorst; Bailey Grant, Archer City; Paige Pavlu, Weimar; Elly Steward, Three Rivers; Aislyn Cox, Coleman; Sydnee Wade, Alvord; Makena Warren, Hawkins
Setters: Aaliyah Couch, Thrall; Raylynn Adams, Tom Bean; Calle Minter, Big Sandy; Kaley McMillian, Overton; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins; Tamara Otto, Schulanburg; Kimberlee Hinze, Weimar; Lauren Summers, Weimar
Liberos: Laney Jones, Beckville; Landri Martinka, Thorndale; Annabelle Kuehl, Bosqueville; Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar
CLASS A
Coach of the Year: Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville; Payden Sanders, Blum; Mia Alvarado, San Isidro
Middle blockers: Jamiee Skylar Stanley, Sulphur Bluff; Kayme Schley, Fayetteville; Addison Willingham, Blum
Setter: Mattie Konvicka, Fayetteville
Libero: Kayden Arrington, Blum
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Tori Raine, Sulphur Bluff; Mabry Herrman, D’Hanis; Emily Carpenter, Prairie Valley
Middle blockers: Mya Cabrera, Newcastle; Emileigh Burton, Evant; Kacie Trimble, Neches
Setter: Ruby Rumohr, Blum
Libero: Mallory Main, Neches
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Kate Barnes, Sterling City; Kennadi Wheeless, Veribest; Natalie Jones, Electra
Middle blockers: Kylee Thompson, D’Hanis; Emma Scott, Blum; Cora Blackwell, Veribest
Setter: Katlin Brock, Sulphur Bluff
Libero: Caeleigh Burkham, Evant
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: Peyton Burell, D’Hanis; Jessa Frosch, D’Hanis; Hayleigh Swinford, Aguilla
Middle blockers: Abigail Vanbuskirk, Perrin Whitt; Brianna Harris, Prairie Valley
Setters: Joely Jenkins, Neches; Destiny Newland, Newcastle; Olivia Abbott, Veribest
Liberos: Marissa Rohde, Fayetteville; Alley Keen, Fayetteville