Beckville vs Overton
Kinsley Rivers attacks the ball for Beckville, on Saturday October 31, 2020, during their game with Overton in Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

Beckville swept Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors in Class 2A with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Teams for the 2021 season.

Beckville’s Kinsley Rivers was named the Player of the Year, and Beckville head coach Cherry Downs was named the Coach of the Year.

Downs led Beckville to a 47-3 record and pushed her overall coaching record to 357-64 — all at Beckville — while leading the Ladycats to the program’s second state title in four years. Beckville also went unbeaten in district play, running the team’s district winning streak to 104 in a row.

Rivers recorded 544 kills, 448 digs, 66 aces, 71 blocks and 47 assists for the state champions.

Beckville had two first-team selections in Class 2A — outside hitter Avery Morris and middle blocker Rivers — and Harmony middle blocker Jenci Seahorn was a first-team selection in Class 3A.

Seahorn had 570 kills, 250 digs, 121 blocks and 68 aces.

East Texas second-team selections were in Class 5A: Texas High middle blocker Jaycee Kennedy; in Class 4A: Carthage outside hitter Faith Kruebbe and Spring Hill setter Mia Traylor; in Class 2A: Beckville outside hitter Amber Harris and Beckville setter Sophie Elliott; in Class 1A: Neches middle blocker Kacie Trimble and Neches libero Mallory Main.

East Texas third-team selections were in Class 5A: Marshall middle blocker Mahogani Wilson and Lufkin middle blocker Kelby Coutee; in Class 4A: Van middle blocker Maci Jones and Lindale middle blocker Brenley Philen; in Class 3A: Quitman middle blocker Ava Burroughs.

East Texas honorable mention selections were in Class 5A: Texas High outside hitter Bella Cherry, Longview outside hitter Brianna Converse, Pine Tree outside hitter Camen Chatman, Hallsville outside hitter Ayden McDermott, Longview middle blocker Jakayla Morrow, Pine Tree middle blocker Jalen Scroggins, Lufkin setter Libby Flores, Hallsville setter Lauren Pyle, Pine Tree libero Jamya Davis, Marshall libero Isabella Emery and Hallsville libero Macie Nelson; in Class 4A: Spring Hill outside hitter Carolann Bowles, Canton outside hitter Rockelle Collier, Van outside hitter Bella Thompson, Bullard outside hitter Emily Bochow, Henderson middle blocker Taylor Helton, Palestine middle blocker Monique Thompson, Carthage middle blocker Makahi Lewis, Carthage middle blocker Jakyra Roberts, Henderson Middle blocker Taylor Lybrand and Brownsboro middle blocker Allie Cooper; in Class 3A: New Diana outside hitter Addison Ridge, White Oak outside hitter Lexi Baker, Troup outside hitter Bailey Blanton, White Oak middle blocker Anna Iske, West Rusk middle blocker Paulina Mata, New Diana middle blocker Taylor Garrett, West Rusk middle blocker Piper Morton, Sabine middle blocker Cale Brown, White Oak setter Emma Hill, West Rusk setter Stormie LeJeune, Sabine libero Ally Gresham and Tatum libero Summer Dancy-Vasquez; in Class 2A: Union Grove outside hitter Avery Brooks, Hawkins middle blocker Makena Warren, Big Sandy setter Calle Minter, Overton setter Kaley McMillian, Hawkins setter Jordyn Warren and Beckville libero Laney Jones; in Class 1A: Neches setter Joely Jenkins.

Joining Downs as Coaches of the Year were Maddie Williams of Brandies in 6A, Natalie Puckett of Lucas Lovejoy in 5A, Catherine Foerster of Decatur in 4A, Jason Culpepper of Bushland in 3A and Clint Jaeger of Fayetteville in Class A.

Jalyn Gibson of Brandies in 6A, Averi Carlson of Lucas Lovejoy in 5A, Jentry Lamirand of Decatur in 4A, Emma Troxell of Bushland in 3A and Brooklyn Jaeger of Fayetteville in Class A joined Rivers in earning Player of the Year honors.

Listed are the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Teams for the 2021 season:

CLASS 6A

Coach of the Year: Maddie Williams, Brandies

Player of the Year: Jalyn Gibson, Brandies

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Jalyn Gibson, Brandies; Melanie McGann, Keller; Maggie Boyd, Marcus

Middle blockers: Alexis Roberson, Ridge Point; Kate Hansen, Weatherford; Emily Adams, Arlington Martin

Setter: Taylor Polivka, Keller

Libero: Audrey Kubiak, Southlake Carroll

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Avery Shimaitis, George Ranch; Mallorie Garner, Bridgeland; Paulina Acuna, El Paso Franklin

Middle blockers: Leah Ford, Keller; Favor Anyanwu, Sachse; Lindsey Harris, Haslet Eaton

Setter: Carlee Pharris, Brandies

Libero: Alice Volpe, Bridgeland

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Kyndal Stowers, Denton Guyer; Harmony Sample, Hebron; Ava Roberts, Mansfield

Middle blockers: Lia Okammer, Hebron; Kyra Gaston, Copperas Cove; Elena Bilhartz, Cedar Ridge

Setter: Faith Cox, Cedar Ridge

Libero: Kaitlyn Bradley, Round Rock

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: MacKenzie Strban, Alvin; Lauren Murphy, Round Rock; Riess Griffith, Weatherford; Kendall Hewitt, Prosper; Ayden Ames, Prosper; Emma Halstead, Brandies; Sydney Jordan, Ridge Point; Reagan Sharp, Keller; Ana Garza, Alvin; Brynn Williams, Mansfield; Paige Mooney, Haslet Eaton; Dominique Phills, Shadow Creek; Maddie McQueen, Chisolm Trail McKenzie Cutler, Southlake Carroll

Middle blockers: Addison Hansen, Alvin; Stephanie Gutierrez, Saginaw Boswell; Briana Bailey, Round Rock; Hannah Redrow, Hebron; Deja Benjamin, Shadow Creek

Setters: Jadyn Gillespie, Chisolm Trail; Sarah Du, Shadow Creek; Jessica Dunn, Southlake Carroll; Brook Adams, Bridgeland; Nina Moorer, Ridge Point; Jasmine Ford, Prosper

Liberos: Zoria Heard, Sachse; Nylah Raspberry, Ridge Point; Kea Whilock, Keller; Callie Humphrey, Haslet Eaton; Alyssa Clark, Cedar Ridge; Keegan O’Connor, Weatherford

CLASS 5A

Coach of the Year: Natalie Puckett, Lucas Lovejoy

Player of the Year: Averi Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Rosemary Archer, Lucas Lovejoy; Janet Demarrais, Grapevine; Kyla Malone, Comal Canyon

Middle blockers: Hannah Gonzalez, Lucas Lovejoy; Brooklynn Burnside, Sulphur Springs; Reese Robins, Mansfield Timberview

Setter: Averi Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy

Libero: Ava Camacho, Lucas Lovejoy

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage; Maya Duckworth, Birdville; Meagan Ledbetter, Azle

Middle blockers: Meagan Ledbetter, Azle; Mary Kate Preston, Manvel; Jaycee Kennedy, Texas High

Setter: Meagan Hawkins, Comal Canyon

Libero: Kiera Herron, College Station

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Alea Lastinger, Grapevine; Devyn Lewis, Manvel; Currie Marusak, Amarillo

Middle blockers: Killian Armstrong, Midlothian; Mahogani Wilson, Marshall; Kelby Coutee, Lufkin

Setter: Morgan Howard, Colleyville Heritage

Libero: Missy Varni, Granbury

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Kenna Buchanan, Midlothian; Makenna Miller, Justin Northwest; Lyric Jordan, Manvel; Bella Cherry, Texas High; Riley Newton, College Station; Sydney Kuzma, Gregory-Portland; Maegan Lacy, Wichita Falls Rider; Vivian Parker, Aledo; Kate Alex, Cedar Park; Ana De La Garza, College Station; Ally Scheidle, Tivy; Belle Davis, Burleson; Bryanna Rosario, Burleson Centennial; Brooke Bentke, Brenham; Brianna Converse, Longview; Carmen Chatman, Pine Tree; Ayden McDermott, Hallsville; Julia Anguiano, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial; Ariana Calder, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’ Madilynn Cantu, Moody; Lauren Fuller, Flour Bluff; Katy Geurin, Flour Bluff; Madison Kilgore, Gregory-Portland; Sadie Portmann, Wichita Falls Rider

Middle blockers: Maddie Frank, Aledo; Emery Goerig, College Station; Lainee Roberts, Cedar Park; Jakayla Morrow, Longview, Jalen Scroggins, Pine Tree; Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey; Maggie Croft, Flour Bluff

Setters: Libby Flores, Lufkin; Kenedy Massie, Manvel; Mattie Gantt, Aledo; Lauren Pyle, Hallsville; J.D. Moffitt, Amarillo; Cameron Chamberlain, Wichita Falls Rider; Ella Davis, Grapevine; Canyen Rodriguez, Gregory-Portland; Harlie Gallaspy, Flour Bluff

Liberos: Helen Hood, Grapevine; Jamaya Davis, Pine Tree; Jenna McMichael, Midlothian; Taylor Borden, Gregory-Portland; Isabella Emery, Marshall; Macie Nelson, Hallsville; Alyssa Rojo, Northwest; Bea Angeles, Manvel; Sydney Engel, Grapevine; Makenna Dillow, Azle

CLASS 4A

Coach of the Year: Catherine Foerster, Decatur

Player of the Year: Jentry Lamirand, Decatur

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Mikalie Floyd, Pampa; Lexi Higgins, Belleville; Kaylee Peterson, Decatur

Middle blockers: Dakota Hartman, Decatur; Jentry Lamirand, Decatur; Kaylee Howell, Rockport-Fulton

Setter: Bayli Miller, Decatur

Libero: Carly Lange, Bellville

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Faith Kruebbe, Carthage; Maddie Morgan, Bellville; Madison Fritz, La Grange

Middle blockers: Aimee Flippen, Glen Rose; Lexi Temple, Aubrey; Joanie Burns, Snyder

Setter: Mia Traylor, Spring Hill

Libero: Alyssa Edwards, Needville

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Railey Druxman, Springtown; Dylan Birkes, China Spring; Grace Sweeney, Midlothian Heritage

Middle blockers: Maci Jones, Van; Brenley Philen, Lindale; Dru Witherspoon, Iowa Park

Setter: Kadyne Emmot, China Spring

Libero: Camdyn Hinton, Glen Rose

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Carolann Bowles, Spring Hill; Maddie Pyles, Kennedale; Sydney Garrison, Aubrey; Lexi Manning, Celina; Kaleigh Haywood, Gatesville; Rockelle Collier, Canton; Bella Thompson, Van; Elizabeth Williams, Geronimo Navarro; Emily Bochow, Bullard; Madison Moore, Tuloso Midway; Megan Hodges, Celina; Ryan McCoy, Celina; Cayla Kozik Needville; Berklee Andrews, Geronimo Navarro; Macey Hill, Sinton

Middle blockers: Taylor Helton, Henderson; Monique Thompson, Palestine; Makahi Lewis, Carthage; Isabella Dickens, Iowa Park; Camille Gonzalez, La Grange; Nickilah Whatley, Hereford; Jennifer Valdez, Mountain View; Jakyra Roberts, Carthage; Taylor Lybrand, Henderson; Allie Cooper, Brownsboro; Ryan Melcher, Giddings; Ashley Woodrum, Celina

Setters: Kensey Clifton, Midlothian Heritage; Jamie Doggett, Giddings; Tasha Thoms, Gatesville; Sadie Smith, Carthage; Ashley Fojtik, Needville; Haleigh Wilk, Salado; Lily Neidhart, Celina

Liberos: Miranda Acosta, Hereford; Jada Price, Argyle; Janie Bradshaw, Spring Hill; Makayla Johnson, Aubrey; Abby Benitez, Snyder; Morgan Kelley, Celina

CLASS 3A

Coach of the Year: Jason Culpepper, Bushland

Player of the Year: Emma Troxell, Bushland

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Abigail Tuyo, Lorena; Ally Tribe, Columbus; Graycee Mosley, Troy

Middle blockers: Ember Mandola, Columbus; Emma Troxell, Bushland; Jenci Seahorn, Harmony

Setter: Meghan Kucera, Lorena

Libero: Jaycee Adams, Bushland

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Rayanna Mauldin, Gunter; Kimora Carter, Henrietta; Ainsley Driska, Cameron

Middle blockers: Tori Brackeen, Lorena; Miranda Putnicki, Gunter; Payton Hull, Peaster

Setter: Sage Thomas, Columbus

Libero: Sadie Kabish, Henrietta

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Kaela Neie, Bushland; Shae Pruiett, Gunter; Samantha Rabius, East Bernard

Middle blockers: Hanna Rubis, Gunter; Julie Bartsch, Rockdale; Ava Burroughs, Quitman

Setter: Raylee Poff, Troy

Libero: Taygon Jones, Bowie

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Shelby Martin, Grandview; Haley Tucker, Cameron Yoe; Addison Ridge, New Diana; Lexi Baker, White Oak; Riley Braziel, Boyd; Samantha Cavazos, Banquete; Avery Thaler, Fairfield; Skylar Rivers, Holliday; Khloe Naegelin, Poth; Leigh Jespersen, Lorena; Kellen Dorotik, East Bernard; Bella Borchart, Bishop; Brooke Busenlehner, London; Kenzli Allen, Henrietta; Sydney Kroll, Poth; Casey Cavanaugh, Troy; Bailey Blanton, Troup

Middle blockers: Anna Iske, White Oak; Paulina Mata, West Rusk; Taylor Garrett, New Diana; Rachel Graff, London; Katie Winters, Bishop; Emerald Williams, Chisum; Piper Morton, West Rusk; Hannah Barry, Peaster; Mariella Gonzales, Skidmore-Tynan; Abi Farmer, Prairiland; Loren Morazzano, Milsap; Cale Brown, Sabine; Payton Murray, Holliday; McKinna Brackens, Fairfield

Setters: Emma Hill, White Oak; Stormie LeJeune, West Rusk; Kenzie Williamson, Grandview; Kaly White, Cameron Yoe

Liberos: Ally Gresham, Sabine; Briley Singleton, Gunter; Lexi Woolsey, Callisburg; Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Tatum; Kirsten Marin, Cameron Yoe; Mia Perez, Banquete

CLASS 2A

Coach of the Year: Cherry Downs, Beckville

Player of the Year: Kinsley Rivers, Beckville

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Avery Morris, Beckville; Jenna McDougald, Iola; Katie Warden, Crawford

Middle blockers: Kinsley Rivers, Beckville; Aizlyn Dewberry, Wink; Lyndsie McBride, Bremond

Setter: Lexi Moody, Crawford

Libero: Natasha Gouge, Bremond

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Malaina Grissom, Thrall; Emily Sitton, Leon; Amber Harris, Beckville

Middle blockers: Tara Pruett, Moody; Mary Fenter, Overton; Logan Dyer, Bosqueville

Setter: Sophie Elliott, Beckville

Libero: Kieryn Adams, Schulenburg

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Rylee Vancura, Shiner; Sadie Kasowski, Bremond; Rylee Wolf, Windthorst

Middle blockers: Kylie Ray, Crawford; Talli Millican, Harper; Kiana Bennett, Shelbyville

Setter: Ava Pointer, Iola

Libero: Addie Goldenberg, Crawford

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Mia Moellenberg, Thrall; McKenna Post, Crawford; Brylei Gilbreath, Coleman; Malarie Mican, Weimar; Avery Brooks, Union Grove; Kyndal Robinson, Thorndale; Autumn Smith, Wink; Lindsey Gooch, Iola; Mihyia Davis, Lovelady; Lauren Salley, Leon; Jordan Sommer, Schulenburg; Claire Antosh, Schulenburg; Brooklyn Lamprecht, Three Rivers; Chandley Tolbert, Weimar

Middle blockers: Mallory Maxwell, Archer City; Meredith Magliolo, Schulenburg; Skylar Heger, Weimar; Kloe Kutac, Schulenburg; Jennah Hargrove, Holland; Tara Tackett, Windthorst; Bailey Grant, Archer City; Paige Pavlu, Weimar; Elly Steward, Three Rivers; Aislyn Cox, Coleman; Sydnee Wade, Alvord; Makena Warren, Hawkins

Setters: Aaliyah Couch, Thrall; Raylynn Adams, Tom Bean; Calle Minter, Big Sandy; Kaley McMillian, Overton; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins; Tamara Otto, Schulanburg; Kimberlee Hinze, Weimar; Lauren Summers, Weimar

Liberos: Laney Jones, Beckville; Landri Martinka, Thorndale; Annabelle Kuehl, Bosqueville; Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar

CLASS A

Coach of the Year: Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville; Payden Sanders, Blum; Mia Alvarado, San Isidro

Middle blockers: Jamiee Skylar Stanley, Sulphur Bluff; Kayme Schley, Fayetteville; Addison Willingham, Blum

Setter: Mattie Konvicka, Fayetteville

Libero: Kayden Arrington, Blum

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Tori Raine, Sulphur Bluff; Mabry Herrman, D’Hanis; Emily Carpenter, Prairie Valley

Middle blockers: Mya Cabrera, Newcastle; Emileigh Burton, Evant; Kacie Trimble, Neches

Setter: Ruby Rumohr, Blum

Libero: Mallory Main, Neches

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Kate Barnes, Sterling City; Kennadi Wheeless, Veribest; Natalie Jones, Electra

Middle blockers: Kylee Thompson, D’Hanis; Emma Scott, Blum; Cora Blackwell, Veribest

Setter: Katlin Brock, Sulphur Bluff

Libero: Caeleigh Burkham, Evant

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Peyton Burell, D’Hanis; Jessa Frosch, D’Hanis; Hayleigh Swinford, Aguilla

Middle blockers: Abigail Vanbuskirk, Perrin Whitt; Brianna Harris, Prairie Valley

Setters: Joely Jenkins, Neches; Destiny Newland, Newcastle; Olivia Abbott, Veribest

Liberos: Marissa Rohde, Fayetteville; Alley Keen, Fayetteville

 
 

