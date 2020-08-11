GLADEWATER — Tyler’s Annaka Watts and Canton’s Tristan Nelson claimed one more prep golf tournament win before heading off to college.
Watts, a recent Tyler Lee High School graduate, and Nelson, a 2020 Canton High School grad, played as hot as the temperatures on Tuesday, capturing the inaugural East Texas All-Star Golf Tournament at The Tempest Golf Club.
Watts, who will play collegiately for Texas Wesleyan University, won the girls’ portion, firing a 4-under 68 on challenging and beautiful Tempest course. On Monday, she carded a 75 at Oak Hurst Golf Club in Bullard for a 36-hole total of 1-under 143.
Nelson, who heads to Lubbock Christian University to play for the Chaparrals, also toured the course in 4-under 68. He had a two-round total of 3-under 141. The Canton Eagle had a 1-over 73 at Oak Hurst.
Temperatures were in the upper 90s, which made it feel like triple digits. There was about a 10 mph breeze out of the southwest.
Watts will move to Fort Worth on Wednesday, ready to begin college life as a TWU Lady Ram.
“Feels really good,” Watts said of winning the tournament. “I just graduated from Lee and our season got cut short; so I was happy we got this tournament. I am glad I got to experience this.”
Watts said her putting and chipping were working at Tempest.
First-round leader Mariam Tran, a rising senior at Sulphur Springs High School, finished second at 6-over 150 (74-76). Taking third was Texas High’s Graci Henard (79-73—152).
Lilly Long of Hawkins had the best improvement from round 1 — 15 strokes, while Hallsville’s Kinley Pessel was next with a 14-stroke improvement.
On the boys’ side, Nelson, who finished sixth at the state tournament last year after winning the Class 4A Region II Tournament, was disappointed the spring season was wiped out.
“It is what it is,” Nelson said. “Hopefully, eventually (COVID-19) will clear up.”
Nelson said he “hit off the tee pretty solid; and I tried to keep myself out of trouble” on the two courses.
New Diana’s Logan Moore bolted up the leaderboard to place second after carding a 1-under 71 at Tempest. He had a two-round total of 5-over 149. Lufkin’s Jaxon Griffith was third at 151 (77-74).
Anthony Holyfield of Longview had the biggest improvement from Day 1 to Day 2, by some 15 shots.
Karl Kilgore, the head of the golf program for New Diana ISD in Diana, formed the tournament to honor the seniors and underclassmen after missing their spring seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kilgore is hopeful the tourney will be an annual August tradition.
Sponsors included: Able Electric, Baylor Scott & White, Oak Hurst Golf Club, The Tempest Golf Club, Tucker & Associates, Chick-fil-A, Energy Weldfab and Tyler Beverages.
East Texas All-Star Golf Tournament
First Round: Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard (par 72)
Second Round: The Tempest Golf Club, Gladewater (par 72)
Boys
Tristan Nelson, Canton, 73-68—141; Logan Moore, New Diana, 78-71—149; Jaxon Griffith, Lufkin, 77-74—151; Will Leslie, New Diana, 79-75—154; Paxton McGarvey, Hallsville, 76-80—156; Tristan Williams, Grace Community 78-80—158; Jake Fischer, Lindale, 80-78—158; CJ McConnell, Tyler Legacy, 83-78—161; Grant Mohesky, Sulphur Springs, 82-84—166; Corbin Whitsell, Troup, 79-85—167; Gregory Goates, Bullard Brook Hill, 87-83—170; Ethan Jesionek, Whitehouse, 88-85—173; Anthony Holyfield, Longview, 99-84—183; Mark Patillo, Whitehouse, 101-94—195; Chase Pondant, Hallsville, 91-NS.
Girls
Annaka Watts, Tyler Lee, 75-68—143; Mariam Tran, Sulphur Springs, 74-76—150; Graci Henard, Texas High, 79-73—152; J’Dee Stovall, Spring Hill, 88-80—168; Lauren Fischer, Longview, 85-84—169; McKenzie Parker, Texas High, 92-79—171; Kinley Pessel, Hallsville, 94-80—174; Cheney Boyd, Grapeland, 89-87—176; Katherine Havens, Lindale, 91-88—179; Meghan Adams, Whitehouse, 98-90—188; Ava Johnson, Mineola, 96-94—190; Lilly Long, Hawkins, 105-90—195; Abbi Thomas, Whitehouse, 101-NS.