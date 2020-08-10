BULLARD — The stars of high school gathered on the lush Oak Hurst Golf Club course on Monday, competing in the first East Texas All-Star Golf Tournament.
Canton's Tristan Nelson, who is headed to Lubbock Christian University, leads the boys portion of the tourney with a 1-over 73, while Mariam Tran, who is a rising senior at Sulphur Springs High School, tops the girls field at 2-over 74.
Karl Kilgore, tournament director and head of the golf program at New Diana High School, created the tourney to honor the seniors who missed their spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It later grew to include underclassmen.
The second and final round is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at The Tempest Club near Gladewater.
With temperatures in the upper 90s (conditions feeling like it was in triple digits), the golfers tackled the Oak Hurst course.
Nelson, who was the Class 4A Region II medalist in 2019 and finished sixth at the state tournament last year, leads by three strokes. He is followed by Hallsville's Paxton McGarvey (76), Lufkin's Jaxon Griffith (77), Grace Community's Tristan Williams (78), New Diana's Logan Moore (78), New Diana's Will Leslie (79) and Troup's Corbin Whitsell (79).
Tran is one shot ahead of recent Tyler Lee graduate Annaka Watts, who carded a 75.
Watts, who recently won her third Azalea Trail Junior Golf Tournament at Hollytree Country Club, is headed to Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth to play golf.
Graci Henard, of Texas High, is third at 79. She is followed by Longview's Lauren Fisher (86), Spring Hill's J;Dee Stovall (88) and Grapeland's Cheney Boyd (89).
Sponsors include: Able Electric, Baylor, Scott & White, Oak Hurst Golf Club, Tucker & Associates, Chick-fil-A, Energy Weldfab and Tyler Beverages.
---
East Texas All-Star Golf Tournament
First Round
Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard
Boys
Tristan Nelson, Canton, 73; Paxton McGarvey, Hallsville, 76; Jaxon Griffith, Lufkin, 77; Tristan Williams, Grace Community 78; Logan Moore, New Diana, 78; Will Leslie, New Diana, 79; Corbin Whitsell, Troup, 79; Jake Fischer, Lindale, 80; Grant Mohesky, Sulphur Springs, 82; CJ McConnell, Tyler Legacy, 83; Gregory Goates, Bullard Brook Hill, 87; Ethan Jesionek, Whitehouse, 88; Chase Pondant, Hallsville, 91; Anthony Holyfield, Longview, 99; Mark Patillo, Whitehouse, 101.
Girls
Mariam Tran, Sulphur Springs, 74; Annaka Watts, Tyler Lee, 75; Graci Henard, Texas High, 79; Lauren Fischer, Longview, 85; J'Dee Stovall, Spring Hill, 88; Cheney Boyd, Grapeland, 89; Katherine Havens, Lindale, 91; McKenzie Parker, Texas High, 92; Kinley Pessel, Hallsville, 94; Ava Johnson, Mineola, 96; Meghan Adams, Whitehouse, 98; Abbi Thomas, Whitehouse, 101; Lilly Long, Hawkins, 105.