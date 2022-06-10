For the first time, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes' Heart of Champion gathering has gone from a week to a fortnight.
After baseball, softball, football and cheer were played last week, the soccer all-stars are in forefront now.
The third Northeast Texas FCA Soccer All-Star Games are scheduled for Saturday at Tyler Legacy High School.
Games are set for 4:30 p.m. (boys) and 6:30 p.m. (girls). Tickets are $5.
The Heart of a Champion games are fundraisers for the NETEX Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Tyler Legacy's Esteban Rodriguez, who has signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana, was elated that he got to play one time as a prep player.
"What an honor to be chosen to be play in this game," said Rodriguez, who is a center back.
Pine Tree center back Christian White, who will play for Paris Junior College in the fall, added, "It was an honor to be able to play in this game and to get to play with these talented players."
Kendra Lockett, Blue girls coach, said soccer and the FCA are two of her favorite things.
"What is better than combining the sport I love in soccer and getting to spread God's word," Lockett said. "I am honored to be associated with the FCA and this game."
Breana Thompson, who played left back for Mesquite Horn, will be playing for the Texas Longhorns in the fall.
"I am excited to be in an event where we can praise God and get to play soccer," Thompson said.
The NETX FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star weeks were created with the intent of providing the resources required to fund the ministry of NETX FCA that reaches more than 200 schools in the 17-county area, NETX FCA Chapter Director Robert Bardin said.
The goal of the All-Star event is to bring glory to God and recognition to the work of FCA in Northeast Texas and to highlight the talent of the athletes and coaches of Northeast Texas, Bardin said.
The FCA staff supports coaches and athletes by: providing leadership training to area campus ministries; camp participation and scholarships; Coaches Bible studies; one on one discipleship with coaches and student athletes; Team chapels/Character Coaches; Area outreach events (Fields of Faith); FCA materials and Bibles; Coaches clinics; and providing a presence on the campus.
Bardin added the vision is: “To lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.”
In 2020, NETX FCA became the first in Texas to have both boys and girls soccer All-Stars through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The athletes are nominated by their coaches and school officials. That is followed by a draft by the coaching squads. Some 70 Northeast Texas schools are represented in the All-Star games.
Since 2011, 1,866 all-stars in cheerleading, football, softball, baseball and soccer have participated. There have been 345 coaches. Also, 175 athletes have given their lives to Christ through the Heart of a Champion All-Star Games.
---
Fellowship of Christian Heart of A Champion
Girls Soccer All-Stars
Blue Team
Bullard: 1-Emily Clark, 6-Jaden Jeter; Chapel Hill: 2-Evelyn Cornelio, 3-Katelyn Allen; Grace Community: 20-Addyson Campbell; Hallsville: 11-Carolyn Hale; Jacksonville: 7-Taylor Gutierrez; Lindale: 0-Brylee Bergbower; Marshall: 8-Samantha Quintanilla; Mesquite Horn: 22-Breana Thompson; Mineola: 14-Riley Weekly; Pine Tree: 10-Meredith Fisher; Pittsburg: 15-Abigail Ramirez; Rockwall: 12-Madelyn Weir, 26-Mazie Johnson, 39-Kayla Leff.
Head Coach: Kendra Lockett, Nacogdoches; Assistant: Megan Coppedge, Mesquite Horn.
Red Team
Bullard: 2-Carley Pawlak, 25-Milley Bryan; Carthage: 21-Melissa Salazar; Chapel Hill: 7-Brizella Hernandez; Hallsville: 27-Lakin Pennington; Kilgore: 3-Laramie Cox; Mesquite Horn: 0-Gillian McKenzie, 11-Nya Mitchell, 12-Mya Mitchell; Sabine: 1-Dahjah Lewis; Whitehouse: 4-Lauren Thomas, 23-Kylee Freeman.
Head Coach: Wendy Knight, Whitehouse; Assistant: Tiffany Cooksey, Bullard.
---
Boys All-Stars
Blue Team
Brook Hill: 1-Josh Collins; Cumberland: 2-Ryan Ewton, 34-Mario Barrios; Grace: 10-Hudson Wilson; Jacksonville: 17-David Maldonado; Lindale: 6-Cole Falco, 8-Brian Shine, 21-Ezra Caoili; Longview: 18-Fredy Acosta; Marshall: 5-Yahir Casarez; Nacogdoches: 23-Christian Delgado; Pine Tree: 15-Christian White; 99-Octavio Jacquez, Pittsburg: 7-Elias Flores, 9-Adair Verde; Tyler: 30-Ricky Olivares; Tyler Legacy: 12-Denver Rowe; 20-Esteban Rodriguez; Van: 13-Caleb Lewis; Whitehouse: 0-Landon Elliott.
Head Coach: Jason Lawless, Lindale; Assistant: David Collins, Brook Hill.
Red Team
Bishop Gorman: 2-Sid Cleofe; Bullard: 22-Landon Jackson; Grace Community: 3-Daniel Enriquez, 8-Dylan Dossey; Kilgore: 8-Chris Baldoza, 30-Adrian Estrella; Longview: 16-Jose Luis Agular; Mesquite Horn: 9-Christian Chavez, 12-Jose Candelas; Mineola: 4-Omar Galaz; Nacogdoches: 13-Rene Reyes; Palestine: 7-Diego Farias; Pittsburg: 0-Jose Reyes, 15-Anthony Rojas; Rockwall: 18-Garrett Randell; Tatum: 17-Alan Chavez; Tyler: 14-Adan Delgado.
Head Coach: Tom Wait, Kilgore; Assistant: Tony Bowles, Rockwall.