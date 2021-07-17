Three Dog Night once sang “Never Been to Spain”, but for Whitehouse’s William Bellefeuille that will change on Sunday.
Bellefeuille, a 2020 graduate of All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler, has signed to train for a month with Levante Unión Deportiva soccer team of Valencia, Spain, beginning Sunday.
Levante U.D. plays in La Liga, the top division of the Spanish football league system.
“The opportunity to train and develop with such a well-known international pro team in La Liga has been my goal since I started playing soccer at age 7,” Bellefeuille, a goalkeeper, said of his upcoming trial. “It’s truly a dream come true for me.”
After graduating from All Saints with top soccer and academic honors in July of 2020, Bellefeuille played for the Philadelphia Fury in Wilmington, Delaware, while attending University of Tulsa online.
In 2021 he joined Dallas Soccer Stars FC-Levante UD@USA, an MPL semi-pro team coached by Reynaldo H. Lopez, former Levante U.D.@ Spain Coaching Director and pro player on the national team in Bolivia.
Bellefeuille, son of Jan and Andrew Bellefeuille of Whitehouse, continued his college studies (studying geology and engineering) remotely with Tulsa through the spring semester of 2021, earning a 3.25 GPA.
Bellefeuille is trained by Coach JoJo Juarez, FC Dallas East Texas Jrs., Director of Coaching; and by Derek Talcott, Tyler Junior College goalkeeper coach.
He started playing soccer with the Tyler SA club, Red Bulls, from 2014-2017. He attended All Saints for eight years where he lettered four years in varsity soccer, and was All Saint’s starting goalkeeper all four years of high school.
In 2020, as team captain, Bellefeuille helped lead the All Saints Trojans to the area playoffs. He has been awarded numerous soccer honors including first- and second-teams all-district; first team all-state; Academic All-State; 2020 Tyler Paper Best Preps Nominee Student Athlete of the Year for Boy’s Soccer; and 2020 KETK Athlete of the Week. He has also been a youth referee for the Tyler Soccer Association for six years.
Bellefeuille is a member of the National Honor Society with a graduating GPA of 3.72, and has been awarded over $200,000 in academic scholarships by colleges to which he applied. He was a member of All Saints band since fifth grade and has won TAPPS awards for ensemble performance, as well as Most Outstanding Brass Player in 2020. Bellefeuille has also volunteered at the East Texas Food Bank, Promise Academy and has been an intern for the DECATS program at All Saints for creative and talented youth scholars.