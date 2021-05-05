All Saints captured the TAPPS 4A boys and girls state tennis championships this season.
It was the 14th title for the Trojans — first since 2014 — and 13th for the Lady Trojans.
Two of the players who contributed to those titles signed to compete in college on Wednesday afternoon at the All Saints amphitheater outside of Bruce G. Brookshire Gym.
Ben Kiblinger signed with Division I Samford University, and Emma Self signed with Division III Hendrix College.
Also signing on Wednesday was kicker Blake Lin to Division III Trinity University in football.
Kiblinger won his second state TAPPS 4A boys singles championship and his second district singles championship as a senior. A sa freshman, Kiblinger was a district doubles champion and was third in the state in boys doubles. He helped the Trojans to team runner-up finishes as both a freshman and sophomore.
“Ben is the type of young man every coach wishes he had a whole team of,” All Saints tennis coach Curtis Birtcher said. “He’s a very good tennis player, but what sets him apart is his character.”
Ben will head to Samford, which is located in Birmingham, Alabama, and competes in the Southern Conference.
“I think it’s not just the great tennis environment, but it’s also a great academic school and Christian school, as well. All of those different factors played a role,” Kiblinger said.
Kiblinger said he plans to major in finance with a focus on sports marketing.
“My dream is to work in the front office of a pro sports team,” Kiblinger said.
Self, who originally attended Lindale before doing online school as a freshman and sophomore, joined All Saints as a junior.
Self won the TAPPS 4A girls doubles title with her partner Grace Pawelkowski. The duo also won the district title.
“Emma is a very good tennis player, and she is so consistent. I think that can serve her very well at the collegiate level,” Birtcher said.
Now, Self will go to Conway, Arkansas, to play for Hendrix, which competes in the Southern Athletic Association.
“It was really pretty,” Self said. “I also liked how it wasn’t super far away from home. I met the coach and the team, and they were really accepting and took me in with open arms. It has that same community aspect like All Saints.”
Self is undecided on a major.
Lin was a standout soccer player and runner on the track for All Saints. He recently finished second in the 200-meter dash and seventh in the 100-meter dash at the TAPPS state track meet. He also had numerous accolades on the pitch, including being district Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-State as a senior in helping the All Saints soccer team reach the regional final.
Lin had torn his ACL as a sophomore and had ankle surgery as a senior. He had continued to play soccer but decided to try a new sport as a senior and joined the All Saints football team as a senior. Lin was 60-for-6 on touchbacks on kickoffs and 7-for-7 on extra points.
“We had a huge void to fill with the graduation of Russell Wynne, and Blake came out and did an outstanding job,” All Saints football coach Drew Starnes said. “He changed the game for us. Trinity is very lucky to get him.”
Trinity is located in San Antonio and competes in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
“I think they had both a great academic program as well as a great athletic program where I could excel at both,” Lin said. “I really enjoyed the campus when I had a visit. The people and coaches were great there.”
Lin said he plans to major in computer science.