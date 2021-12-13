Cullen Walker hit for 28 points and three other Trojans were in double figures as All Saints defeated Winona 71-58 on Monday in a boys basketball game at Brookshire Gym.
Drew Jackson (13 points), Bryce Patrick (11) and Mill Walters (10) added to the Trojans' totals.
Walker scored 11 buckets and was 6 of 8 at the free throw line as the Trojans improve to 7-7.
Others scoring for All Saints were Cameron Reed (6), Dawson Thames (2) and Jackson Hill (1).
DaMontra Brown scored 16 for the Wildcats, while Cabron Hamilton added 13. Others scoring for Winona were L Ross (8), Nate Hampton (8), Justin Johnson (6) and Cameron Glider (4).
All Saints won the JV game, 39-32.
The Trojans travel to New London on Saturday to meet West Rusk in a 3 p.m. contest.