All Saints is getting set for its fifth season under head coach Amanda Dimon.
The former Whitehouse High School and University of Central Arkansas standout has more than 40 victories since leading the Lady Trojans.
Dimon is assisted by Geovana Almeida, who played at the University of Mary.
Both coaches were defensive specialists in college, which should help the Lady Trojans build a strong defensive identity on the court.
“There’s a big chunk of the team coming back this year, so I think they’re going to keep building on what we started last year with the new girls coming in,” Almeida said. “They look and sound really excited. They’ve been working hard over the summer. I feel like next week when we start tryouts and practices and stuff, we’re going to kick it off with a big start for us.”
Seniors Abbey Johnson and Carcyn Ervin were at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on Monday to talk about the upcoming season.
“I think it’s going to be a really good season,” Johnson said. “I think we’re going to play well as a team, and I think we’re going to have a lot of good games.”
“I think it’s going to be overall a really fun season with a lot of energy and hopefully a lot of winning,” Ervin said.
All Saints will face Troup at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 in Troup.