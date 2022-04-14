Jon Haft has been named the new boys head basketball coach at All Saints Episcopal School, Drew Starnes, athletic director and head football coach, announced on Thursday.
Haft replaces former head basketball coach Eddie Francis, who is moving to Grace Community School.
“My goal for the program is to develop young players to become successful on and off the court with high character, strong work ethics, a winning attitude, and empowering them to be a leader in their school and community," Haft said.
Starnes said Coach Haft has been a member of the All Saints family for three years as a parent and a coach.
Haft is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University and has a background of 22 years in the classroom and 27 years in coaching.
After SFA, he was a varsity assistant for Everman High School and coached on the nationally ranked basketball team. He was also a part of two state championships in football, and head coach of the powerlifting team that were the Co-State Champions.
From there, Haft moved on to Kennedale High School and was a varsity assistant when the Wildcats won the Class 3A state championship in basketball (2008).
Coach Haft went on to be the head boys basketball coach at Carthage High School. Wanting to get his family to the Tyler area, he took a job as the girls varsity assistant at Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler. From there he went to work for the family business in commercial property management here in Tyler.
Starnes added, not wanting to leave the sport he loves, Haft helped coach varsity basketball at Bishop T.K. Gorman while still working the family business. He then found All Saints for his own boys Travis and Trevor and has coached the last three years at All Saints.
Coach Haft and Mari, his wife of 15 years, have four children, Travis (7th Grade), Trevor (5th Grade), Trinity (5 years old), and TJ (2 years old). He and his wife are active members of Flint Baptist Church.