The Mount Enterprise at All Saints football game has been canceled, Eddie Francis, All Saints athletic director, said via email on Thursday.
The game was scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Mewbourne Field in Tyler. Francis did not give a reason for the cancellation.
It is the second straight week for Mount Enterprise to have a game canceled. Last week's contest with Cayuga was canceled.
The Trojans (0-1) are scheduled to host Founders Classical Academy on Sept. 10, while the Wildcats are scheduled to host Timpson the same night.
—Phil Hicks