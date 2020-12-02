01052020_tmt_news_allsaints_v_grace-1.jpg

All Saints’ Cullen Walker (15) attempts a free throw as his teammates and Grace Community defenders prepare to rebound during game action in January at Brookshire Gym in Tyler.

 Cara Campbell/Tyler morning telegraph

Basketball tournaments this year are limited due to the UIL’s decision to disallow them for this season due to COVID-19.

However, there is one event that will still take place this weekend as it will involve four TAPPS schools, including three Tyler programs — All Saints, Bishop Gorman and Grace Community.

The Brookshire Basketball Bash will begin on Thursday at All Saints and will be a two-day event.

Thursday’s schedule is Bishop Gorman vs. Grace Community (girls), 2 p.m.; Bishop Gorman vs. Grace Community (boys), 4 p.m.; All Saints vs. Cypress Christian (girls), 6 p.m.; All Saints vs. Cypress Christian (boys), 8 p.m.

Friday’s schedule is Bishop Gorman vs. Cypress Christian (girls), 2 p.m.; Bishop Gorman vs. Cypress Christian (boys), 4 p.m.; All Saints vs. Grace Community (girls), 6 p.m.; All Saints vs. Grace Community (boys), 8 p.m.

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

