Basketball tournaments this year are limited due to the UIL’s decision to disallow them for this season due to COVID-19.
However, there is one event that will still take place this weekend as it will involve four TAPPS schools, including three Tyler programs — All Saints, Bishop Gorman and Grace Community.
The Brookshire Basketball Bash will begin on Thursday at All Saints and will be a two-day event.
Thursday’s schedule is Bishop Gorman vs. Grace Community (girls), 2 p.m.; Bishop Gorman vs. Grace Community (boys), 4 p.m.; All Saints vs. Cypress Christian (girls), 6 p.m.; All Saints vs. Cypress Christian (boys), 8 p.m.
Friday’s schedule is Bishop Gorman vs. Cypress Christian (girls), 2 p.m.; Bishop Gorman vs. Cypress Christian (boys), 4 p.m.; All Saints vs. Grace Community (girls), 6 p.m.; All Saints vs. Grace Community (boys), 8 p.m.
