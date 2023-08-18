For the All Saints Trojans, the 2022 season was a numbers game.
Depth wasn’t really in the equation as the Trojans finished with a 1-8 record.
In 2023, All Saints has more players at its disposal, which leads to more optimism entering the season.
“I expect that we’re going to have a significant turnaround this season,” All Saints head football coach Drew Starnes said. “We were kind of up against it last year with some numbers, but this year, we have pretty healthy numbers, especially for us. We have very good depth.
“Overall, I would say the characteristic of this team is they’re hungry. We’re going to be very young. We have some good senior leadership, but overall, it’s a very young group. But they’re hungry to turn it around, and I think this year we’re going to do it.”
Starnes was joined by seniors Isaac Diaz and Carter Huffman at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“There are a lot of us now, so I think we really have a better chance of having more success,” said Diaz, an offensive and defensive lineman.
“I have high expectations,” said Huffman, who is the Trojans’ quarterback. “I think this is going to be a great season for us. Having a lot more depth on our team helps a lot. We have been playing ironman football. Everyone has been playing both sides of the ball, and it was tough. But we don’t have to do that anymore, so it’s a lot better.”
All Saints will open the season Aug. 25 at Cross Roads.