Jayden Terres, a former Trojan baseball player and 2019 All Saints Episcopal graduate, recently committed to play baseball at Michigan State University.
“Don’t give up, chase your dream, find a way,” Terres said. “Not everyone’s path is the same and some may take a harder road to get there — but with persistence and determination and a strong faith prove all things possible.
“I want to thank God, all my coaches, and my family for their support. Big thank you to (MSU Coach Jake Boss) and (his) staff for this amazing opportunity.”
Terres, son of Dr. Jayson and Veronica Terres, chose Michigan State “because the coaches’ commitment to the players and their focus on fully developing a student both on the field and in the classroom.”
Terres is an Honors College student enrolled in the Eli Broad School of Business and plans to major in Finance. He selected MSU over Northwestern, Miami, Villanova, Xavier and Seton Hall.
“We are extremely proud of Jayden for this incredible accomplishment,” Eddie Francis, All Saints athletic director, said. “His persistence, perseverance, work ethic, and constant improvement has led to his dream becoming a reality. MSU is getting an outstanding player and an even better person. He will do amazing things for Spartan Baseball.”
As a student at All Saints in Tyler, Terres’ athletic career included playing varsity football his freshman and sophomore year, and playing varsity baseball all four years. His junior year, Terres decided to focus solely on baseball and helped lead the Trojans to the 5A TAPPS state semifinals. He was first team all-district, all-Region and made the Texas 5A TAPPS all-state team. He was also honored by making the the All-State Tournament team.
Additionally, he played in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Baseball Game.
Following graduation at All Saints, he went to Florida to play at IMG Academy Bradenton. While at IMG Academy, he led his team in all extra base hits categories, adding five home runs with a batting average of .400. He was facing some of the strongest pitchers in the nation.
The previous two summers were spent playing for the Texas Prospects organization as well as for Marucci Elite.
This summer he played in the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Wooden Bat League in South Carolina, leading his team in on-base percentage, extra-base hits and was second in home runs.
Michigan State finished 17-27 in 2021, playing an All-Big Ten Conference schedule.
