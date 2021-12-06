volleyball stock
All Saints senior Isabella Boulter earned first-team honors and teammates Katherine Moore and Kennedy Wood shared Freshmen of the Year honors on the TAPPS 4A District 2 Volleyball team, the league's coaches announced.

Moore and Wood also earned second team honors.

Lady Trojan honorable mention players were sophomores Carcyn Ervin and Olivia Goedeke.

Bishop Gorman honorable mention were freshman Katherine Cleofe, junior Elizabeth Coan and senior Monica Herrera.

TAPPS 4A District 2 Volleyball

Co-Most Valuable Players — Madison McDonald, Senior, Arlington Pantego Christian; Maya Kelly, Sophomore, Arlington Grace Prep

Co-Freshmen of the Year — Katherine Moore, Tyler All Saints Episcopal School; Kennedy Wood, Tyler All Saints Episcopal School

Blocker of the Year — Lacy Young, Junior, Arlington Grace Prep

Defensive Player of the Year — Carlie Harder, Senior, Arlington Pantego Christian

Offensive Player of the Year — Ashlyn Turner, Junior, Arlington Pantego Christian 

Setter of the Year — Abigail McDonald, Sophomore, Arlington Pantego Christian

FIRST TEAM

Lily Barnett, Sophomore, Dallas Covenant 

Isabella Boulter, Senior, Tyler All Saints Episcopal 

Carlie Harder, Senior, Arlington Pantego Christian

Maya Kelly, Sophomore, Arlington Grace Prep

Abigail McDonald, Sophomore, Arlington Pantego Christian 

Madison McDonald, Senior, Arlington Pantego Christian 

Savanna Stevens, Sophomore, Arlington Grace Prep

Ashlyn Turner, Junior, Arlington Pantego Christian 

Rebecca Turner, Senior, Arlington Grace Prep 

Emma Webb, Junior, Arlington Pantego Christian 

Davis Lauren Whitehead, Senior, Dallas Covenant

Lacy Young, Junior, Arlington Grace Prep 

SECOND TEAM

Eve Anderson, Sophomore, Dallas Covenant 

Natalie Rogers-Dunlap, Senior, Arlington Grace Prep 

Ashley Hearon, Junior, Arlington Grace Prep 

Sarah Hill, Senior, Dallas Covenant 

Kennedy Kemp, Sophomore, Arlington Pantego Christian

Abigail Kunasek, Senior, Arlington Grace Prep 

Katherine Moore, Freshman, Tyler All Saints Episcopal 

Isabella Phan, Junior, Dallas Shelton School

Sydney Pirtle, Junior, Arlington Pantego Christian 

Aniya Wipperfurth, Junior, Arlington Pantego Christian 

Kaya Wong, Sophomore, Arlington Grace Prep Academy

Kennedy Wood, Freshman, Tyler All Saints Episcopal

HONORABLE MENTION

Lisette Butler, Sophomore, Dallas Covenant 

Katherine Cleofe, Freshman, Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic 

Elizabeth Coan, Junior, Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic

Lily DeVasher, Sophomore, Arlington Grace Prep

Carcyn Ervin, Sophomore, Tyler All Saints Episcopal

Olivia Goedeke, Sophomore, Tyler All Saints Episcopal

Monica Herrera, Senior, Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic

Lauren Ladd, Sophomore, Dallas Shelton 

Madison Livingston, Sophomore, Dallas Shelton 

Jenna McClendon, Junior, Dallas Covenant 

Madison Morgan, Freshman, Arlington Pantego Christian 

Jessica Roberts, Sophomore, Dallas Shelton 

 
 

