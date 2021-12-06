All Saints senior Isabella Boulter earned first-team honors and teammates Katherine Moore and Kennedy Wood shared Freshmen of the Year honors on the TAPPS 4A District 2 Volleyball team, the league's coaches announced.
Moore and Wood also earned second team honors.
Lady Trojan honorable mention players were sophomores Carcyn Ervin and Olivia Goedeke.
Bishop Gorman honorable mention were freshman Katherine Cleofe, junior Elizabeth Coan and senior Monica Herrera.
TAPPS 4A District 2 Volleyball
Co-Most Valuable Players — Madison McDonald, Senior, Arlington Pantego Christian; Maya Kelly, Sophomore, Arlington Grace Prep
Co-Freshmen of the Year — Katherine Moore, Tyler All Saints Episcopal School; Kennedy Wood, Tyler All Saints Episcopal School
Blocker of the Year — Lacy Young, Junior, Arlington Grace Prep
Defensive Player of the Year — Carlie Harder, Senior, Arlington Pantego Christian
Offensive Player of the Year — Ashlyn Turner, Junior, Arlington Pantego Christian
Setter of the Year — Abigail McDonald, Sophomore, Arlington Pantego Christian
FIRST TEAM
Lily Barnett, Sophomore, Dallas Covenant
Isabella Boulter, Senior, Tyler All Saints Episcopal
Carlie Harder, Senior, Arlington Pantego Christian
Maya Kelly, Sophomore, Arlington Grace Prep
Abigail McDonald, Sophomore, Arlington Pantego Christian
Madison McDonald, Senior, Arlington Pantego Christian
Savanna Stevens, Sophomore, Arlington Grace Prep
Ashlyn Turner, Junior, Arlington Pantego Christian
Rebecca Turner, Senior, Arlington Grace Prep
Emma Webb, Junior, Arlington Pantego Christian
Davis Lauren Whitehead, Senior, Dallas Covenant
Lacy Young, Junior, Arlington Grace Prep
SECOND TEAM
Eve Anderson, Sophomore, Dallas Covenant
Natalie Rogers-Dunlap, Senior, Arlington Grace Prep
Ashley Hearon, Junior, Arlington Grace Prep
Sarah Hill, Senior, Dallas Covenant
Kennedy Kemp, Sophomore, Arlington Pantego Christian
Abigail Kunasek, Senior, Arlington Grace Prep
Katherine Moore, Freshman, Tyler All Saints Episcopal
Isabella Phan, Junior, Dallas Shelton School
Sydney Pirtle, Junior, Arlington Pantego Christian
Aniya Wipperfurth, Junior, Arlington Pantego Christian
Kaya Wong, Sophomore, Arlington Grace Prep Academy
Kennedy Wood, Freshman, Tyler All Saints Episcopal
HONORABLE MENTION
Lisette Butler, Sophomore, Dallas Covenant
Katherine Cleofe, Freshman, Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic
Elizabeth Coan, Junior, Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic
Lily DeVasher, Sophomore, Arlington Grace Prep
Carcyn Ervin, Sophomore, Tyler All Saints Episcopal
Olivia Goedeke, Sophomore, Tyler All Saints Episcopal
Monica Herrera, Senior, Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic
Lauren Ladd, Sophomore, Dallas Shelton
Madison Livingston, Sophomore, Dallas Shelton
Jenna McClendon, Junior, Dallas Covenant
Madison Morgan, Freshman, Arlington Pantego Christian
Jessica Roberts, Sophomore, Dallas Shelton