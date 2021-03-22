On a windy and cool Monday, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders captured gold and bronze, while Lady Trojan freshman Sidney Robertson earned medalist honors in the All Saints Golf Invitational at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
Also, the Longview Lady Lobos captured the girls team title.
Tyler Legacy Red, led by medalist Jacob Cole and runner-up Harrison May, had a team total of 291. Other members of the squad are Braden Bergman, Griffin Jones and C.J. McConnell.
Cole, a sophomore, carded a 2-under 69, while May, a senior scored a 1-under 70.
Grace Community junior Tristan Williams finished third with an even-par 71.
In the team race, Lufkin was second at 308, followed by Tyler Legacy Black with a 315. Members of the Tyler Legacy Black squad are Sam Chesnut, Luke Gesse, Harrison Barnett, Will Gillen and Grayden Goates.
There were 15 teams in the boys division.
On the girls side, Longview, led by runner-up medalist Lauren Fisher, won with a team total of 350. Fisher had an 81.
Host All Saints, coach by Sean Fleming, was second with a score of 377. Robertson led the way with a 2-under 69.
It was the second straight medalist honor for Robertson as she won at the Lufkin Lady Panther Invitational last week at Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin.
Other members of the All Saints team are Maggie Maxey, Conley Cavender and Taylor Phillips.
Lufkin placed third with a 404.
The Red Raiders, coached by David McElveen, will next compete in the District 10-6A Golf Tournament March 29-30 at Cedar Creek Country Club located between Kemp and Mabank.
The Tyler Legacy varsity girls will take part in the Canton Invitational on Tuesday at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton.