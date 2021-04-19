The All Saints Lady Trojans are headed to the state tournament after claiming first place in the TAPPS 4A North Regional Golf Tournament on Monday in Glen Rose.
The Lady Trojans, led by freshman Sidney Robertson's 70, had a team score of 383 on the Squaw Valley Golf Course.
Other team members and their scores include: Conley Cavender (96), Maggie Maxey (108) and Taylor Phillips (109).
Denise Godoy is the coach of the Lady Trojans.
Robertson finished in a three-way tie for first in the medalist race. She lost in the playoff but took the silver in a scorecard playoff.
The TAPPS 4A State Tournament is scheduled for May 3-4 at Squaw Valley.
All Saints won the TAPPS District 2-4A title on April 7 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
The All Saints Lady Trojans were led by first-place medalist Robertson and runner-up medalist Cavender.