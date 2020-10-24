The All Saints Trojans were ready to get back on the football field after missing their last two games due to COVID-19 precautions.
After traveling to Arlington on Friday, the Trojans will have to wait another week.
No officials showed up for All Saints’ game at Arlington Pantego Christian, Trojans coach Drew Starnes said.
“There were no officials and neither team could play (Saturday) so the game got canceled,” Starnes said. “It was not Pantego’s fault. Officials were scheduled but did not show up.”
The Trojans (1-0) are scheduled to host Bishop Gorman (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mewbourne Field on the All Saints campus in Tyler.