The Tyler All Saints at Dallas Covenant football game was canceled Friday, Trojans athletic director Eddie Francis announced.
No official explanation was given for the cancellation and there was no word if the game will be rescheduled.
The contest was the TAPPS Division III/IV District 2 opener for both teams. It was scheduled for the Knights’ Frank Miller Field in Dallas.
Both teams were 1-0.
The Trojans are scheduled to host Arlington Grace Prep on Oct. 9 at Mewbourne Field in Tyler. Dallas Covenant is slated to play at Waco Reicher the same night.
— Phil Hicks