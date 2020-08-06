All Saints Episcopal School added two new coaches to its staff on Thursday, athletic director Eddie Francis announced.
Christopher Burroughs was named as the new head baseball coach of the Trojans, and Chase Walker has been selected as the new girls’ soccer coach for the Lady Trojans.
Burroughs was the pitching coach and recruiting director at Texas College. He has also been the head coach at Bishop Gorman.
Last season, Burroughs was the assistant coach for All Saints and led the middle school program at All Saints.
“Coach Burroughs has a passion for the game of baseball that is infectious,” Francis said. “I watched him drastically improve the program at one of our district competitors and saw the impact he had on some of our former players as their select coach. This past year, I witnessed the difference he made in our players as our sixth to eighth grade and varsity assistant coach. He is the right person to lead Trojan baseball to new heights and will be a positive role model for our players. We are excited to have him leading Trojan baseball.”
“I am very excited to take over the Trojan baseball program,” Burroughs said. “I’ve been an admirer from a far since I came to Tyler, so to have this opportunity is a true blessing. I thank Mr. Mike Cobb and Coach Eddie Francis for the chance to lead a program with such a winning pedigree, I can’t wait to get to work and build a lifelong relationship with each kid and their families.”
Rafael Montalvo, who made one MLB pitching appearance with the Houston Astros in 1986, will be the Trojans’ assistant coach and will lead the middle school program. Montalvo also was a pitching coach at the professional level.
Walker recently coached soccer, basketball and baseball and taught history at East Texas Christian Academy. He is also a developmental coach for FC Dallas East Texas.
“Coach Walker’s passion for Christ, his players and the game of soccer is evident in everything he does,” Francis said. “His experience as a player and coach will serve him well as he leads the All Saints Lady Trojan soccer program to new heights while positively impacting the lives of his players.”
“I’m honored to lead the All Saints Lady Trojans soccer program,” Walker said. “I look forward to working hard on and off the field, always striving for the best for each player and building strong relationships that will lead to team success.”