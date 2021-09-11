The All Saints Trojans got into the win column on Friday night, scoring a 34-22 victory over Lewisville Founders Classical Academy at Mewbourne Field.
Cayden Mitcham was all over the field for the Trojans (1-1). He rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Mitcham also had two catches for 31 yards and a TD reception, while also returning a punt 63 yard for a score.
On defense, he had 19 tackles, with a sack, two hurries and a pass breakup from his linebacker position.
Teammate Will Morgan, the All Saints QB, rushed for 155 yards on 21 carries, while hitting on 2 of 5 passing attempts for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Cameron Reid also stood out for the Trojans with 13 carries for 98 yards and a TD. Defensively, he had 15 tackles, a fumble recovery, tackle for loss and a PBU.
As a team the Trojans rushed for 436 yards on 46 attempts for three TDs.
The Eagles fall to 2-1.
The Trojans hit the road next week to play Dallas First Baptist on Sept. 17. The Eagles visit Dallas HSAA Blue the same night.