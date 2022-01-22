Three Trojans were in double figures, led by Cullen Walker's 24 points, as All Saints defeated Dallas Covenant, 63-31, on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game at Brookshire Gym.
All Saints improves to 14-12 overall and 2-2 in district.
Along with his points, Walker added eight rebounds. He hit on 8 of 10 free throw attempts.
Drew Jackson added 16 points for the Trojans, while Mill Walters contributed 10 points. Walters and Bryce Patrick each had seven rebounds.
Others scoring for All Saints were Cameron Reid (4), Paul Ceccolli (3), Patrick (2), MacLean Arnett (2) and Dawson Thames (2).
Blaine Law led the Knights with 14 points.
The Trojans are scheduled to host Arlington Grace Prep at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.