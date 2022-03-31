The All Saints Trojans, the 2021 state tennis champions, began the road back to defending their title by capturing the TAPPS District 2-4A Tennis Tournament on Monday at the Brookshire Courts on the All Saints Episcopal School campus in Tyler.
The Lady Trojans won the girls crown, followed by Dallas Covenant and Dallas Shelton.
The Trojans won the boys title, followed by Dallas Shelton and Arlington Grace Prep.
The top finishers in each draw advance to the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament on April 4-5 in Waco.
Earning district titles from All Saints were Lauren Kiblinger (girls singles), Caroline Twaddell-Millie McGehee (girls doubles), Nathan Kiblinger (boys singles) and James Moore-Cullen Walker (boys doubles).
District runners-up were — Girls Singles: Anna Myers, Dallas Covenant; Girls Doubles: Lauren Davis-Ashley Bloch, All Saints; Boys Singles: Mason Adcock, All Saints; and Boys Doubles: Rex Davis-Jess Chisholm, All Saints.
Winning the bronze were — Girls Singles: Amalie Bender, Bishop Gorman; Girls Doubles: Sienna Flynn-Georgia Klinefelter, Dallas Covenant; Boys Singles: Ford Myers, Dallas Shelton; and Boys Doubles: Ben Staneart-Will Mittig, Arlington Grace Prep.
Taking fourth were — Girls Singles: Jesi Roberts, Dallas Shelton; Girls Doubles: Gloria Patterson-Aislyn Reynolds, Arlington Grace Prep; Boys Singles: Hunter Michaelis, Dallas Shelton; and Boys Doubles: Brian Lackey-River Evans, Dallas Shelton.
---
TAPPS 2-4A District Tennis
Girls Singles
Championship — Lauren Kiblinger, All Saints, def. Anna Myers, Dallas Covenant.
Third Place — Amalie Bender, Bishop Gorman, def. Elizabeth Carter, Bishop Gorman, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
Fourth Place — Jesi Roberts, Dallas Shelton, def. Carter, 3-0 (ret., injury)
Girls Doubles
Championship — Caroline Twaddell-Millie McGehee, All Saints, def. Lauren Davis-Ashley Bloch, All Saints, 6-2, 6-0.
Third Place — Sienna Flynn-Georgia Klinefelter, Dallas Covenant, def. Lily Atmore-Cat Johnson, Dallas Shelton, 6-3, 7-6.
Fourth Place — Gloria Patterson-Aislyn Reynolds, Arlington Grace Prep, def. Atmore-Johnson, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Boys Singles
Championship — Nathan Kiblinger, All Saints, def. Mason Adcock, All Saints, 6-0, 6-0.
Third Place — Ford Myers, Dallas Shelton, def. Hunter Michaelis, Dallas Shelton, 6-3, 6-2.
Fourth Place — Michaelis def. Jackson Monaghan, Bishop Gorman, 8-2.
Boys Doubles
Championship — James Moore-Cullen Walker, All Saints, def. Rex Davis-Jess Chisholm, All Saints, 6-4, 6-0.
Third Place — Ben Staneart-Will Mittig, Arlington Grace Prep, def. Brian Lackey-River Evans, Dallas Shelton, 6-1, 6-7, 10-5.
Fourth Place — Lackey-Evans def. Truitt Davis-Andrew Osborne, Dallas Shelton, 6-2, 6-3.