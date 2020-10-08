The next two All Saints football games have been canceled and the Tyler High Lions are scheduled to return to gridiron on Oct. 16, representatives of the schools said on Thursday.
"Unfortunately, we have an All Saints varsity football player who has tested positive for COVID-19 forcing a number of players to be quarantined," Eddie Francis, All Saints athletic director, said in a statement. "We canceled our game last Friday (Oct. 2) against Covenant School of Dallas and will be forced to cancel our scheduled varsity games with (Arlington) Grace Prep on Oct. 9 and Waco Reicher on Oct. 16.
"These TAPPS Division III & IV District 2 games will not be made up and will go down as no contests for both teams because there are not any bye weeks built into the shortened TAPPS schedule. All Saints plans to return to action on Oct. 23 against Arlington Pantego Christian."
The game with Pantego Christian is in Arlington. The Trojans' next game at Mewbourne Field is Oct. 30 against Bishop Gorman.
Tyler High coach Ricklan Holmes said his team will resume as scheduled next week, traveling to Mesquite to meet Mesquite Horn in a non-district game at Hanby Stadium on Oct. 16.
The Lions' freshmen and JV are scheduled to host Horn on Oct. 15.
Holmes said the team was prepared to meet Nacogdoches on Friday, but didn't want to take a chance with the Dragons' team just coming off two weeks of quarantine Tyler Hig.
He added the team has been following procedures and protocols of combating COVID-19.
“For precautionary reasons and the safety of our players, coaches, and our opponent, this week’s games between Tyler High School and Nacogdoches have been canceled,” Tyler ISD Director of Athletics Greg Priest said in a statement on Wednesday. “We will continue to monitor the situation and adhere to our health guidelines.”
The TISD has completed contact tracing and anyone possibly exposed has been directly contacted and will be quarantined per the District’s Return to Learn plan.
Refunds will be given through Brushfire or Ticket Spicket for those who have already purchased tickets. You will receive an email confirmation of your refund. Contact the Tyler ISD Athletics office at 903-262-3080 for more information.
Nacogdoches delayed its football season after at least one employee and eight students associated with the football team tested positive for the coronavirus in September. The Dragons opened the season last Saturday with a 26-21 win over Saginaw Boswell in Fort Worth.
The Dragons have now scheduled a game at Bryan Rudder on Friday.
Tyler High’s District 7-5A Division I member, Wylie East, has canceled its next two games —Friday vs. Royse City and Oct. 16 vs. Pine Tree. The Raiders are scheduled to open district play on Oct. 23 at Sherman. They are scheduled to visit Longview on Oct. 30 and host Tyler High on Nov. 11.
Pine Tree will play at Kennedale on Friday in a replacement game for Wylie East.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS