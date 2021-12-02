All Saints had to fight from behind in the opening game of the Brookshire Classic.
Timely 3-point shooting from Paul Ceccoli and Dawson Thames allowed the Trojans to rally for a 48-46 win over Longview Christian on Thursday afternoon at Brookshire shooting.
All Saints trailed 9-5 after the first quarter, and Longview Christian opened the second quarter with a 9-2 spurt. With Longview Christian leading 24-15, All Saints got a triple by Drew Jackson to trim the score to 24-18 at halftime.
Three floaters by TJ Gray, including one in the final minute, allowed Longview Christian to enter the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead.
After Symry Mitchell opened the fourth quarter with a layup for the Eagles, Thames knocked down a three for All Saints.
With Longview Christian leading 41-32 with 6:17 remaining, the Trojans began to make their run. Jackson found Ceccoli in the corner for three. Jackson then scored on a drive and then knocked down a jumper off of the glass to cut the score to 41-39. Ceccoli then connected again from downtown with 3:22 on the clock to give All Saints its first lead of the game.
Ceccoli connected again from downtown with 57 seconds left to make the score 45-41.
Jackson led All Saints (4-5) with 16 points. Ceccoli had all 11 of his points in the second half. Cullen Walker had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Other scorers were Mill Walters (6), Thames (3), Bryce Patrick (1) and Cameron Reid (1).
Gray led Longview Christian (8-3) with 17 points. Kado Jackson had 15 points and seven rebounds. Other scorers for Longview Christian were Mitchell (7), Kollin Robinson (6) and Oscar Adame (1).
The TAPPS Class 4A No. 7 Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders took a 45-25 win over John Cooper.
Elizabeth Mahfood scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Taylor Wood had 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals.
John Cooper led 3-2 early before Bishop Gorman went on a 10-0 run with all of the points coming from Mahfood. Gorman led 12-6 after the first quarter. The Lady Crusaders extended their lead to 21-5 midway through the second quarter and led 27-9 at halftime.
Gorman led 34-19 after three quarters.
Liv Anderson led John Cooper with 7 points. Madison Rogers had 6 points and seven rebounds, and Erika Olson had 5 points and 13 rebounds. Maya Bermiaux, Payton Lindsay and Alys John all had 2 points, and Katie Rebrook added 1 points.
For Gorman, Mary Claire Miller and Crace Coan each had 4 points, and Jailynn Lee and Kate Cleofe both added 3 points.
In another boys’ contest, Elkhart took a 57-49 win over King’s Academy.
King’s Academy led 15-7 early before the Elks went on a 16-0 run to end the quarter.
Elkhart led 30-21 late in the second quarter before a 6-0 run by the Knights to cut the score to 30-27 at halftime.
King’s Academy got back-to-back threes from Seth Pickerill and Kole Ward early in the second half to take a 35-32 lead, but Elkhart came back to lead 38-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final period was a shooting display by Elkhart’s Wyett Thomas to put the game away. Thomas hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his game-high 23 points.
Cale Starr had 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Jayden Chapman had 12 points. Tyler Stafford had 5 points and seven assists. Trystyn Tidrow and Brayden Chambless added 2 points each, and Tidrow had eight rebounds.
Pickerill led King’s Academy with 14 points. Evan Hellwig had 11 points. Jake Hosch had 6 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Brett Black and Ward had 6 points each, and Aiden Reynolds had 4 points.
The All Saints girls dropped a 59-10 decision to TAPPS Class 5A No. 8 Frisco Legacy Christian.
Legacy Christian led 26-0 at the end of the first quarter, 33-2 at halftime and 43-6 after three quarters.
Kendall Droesch led Legacy Christian with 18 points, 11 steals and eight assists. Haley Phillips had 14 points. Kate Dunlap scored 9 points. Julia Bowers had 8 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists. Harper Henshaw had 6 points and eight rebounds, and Tatum Plunk had 4 points and six rebounds.
Kat Neal led All Saints with 4 points. Kate Sharkey, Maddie Leete and Olivia Goedeke all had 2 points. Leete grabbed seven rebounds, Janssen Chisolm had six rebounds.
Matthew Lewis hit for 20 points and Terrence Bryant added 16 points as TAPPS Class 4A No. 4 Houston St. Thomas defeated Tyler Bishop Gorman 64-24 on Thursday during a first round game of the Brookshire’s Basketball Tournament at the All Saints Episcopal Gymnasium.
St. Thomas (6-5) advances to the semifinals, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The Crusaders are scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals.
Sid Cleofe led BG with eight points, followed by Anthony Todd with seven.
Others scoring for the Crusaders were Ryan Richbourg (5), Adam Favre (2), Chris Green (1) and Joseph Richbourg (1).
John Cooper 71, Grace Community 46Three Dragons scored in doubles figures as The Woodlands John Cooper won over Tyler Grace Community 71-46 in the nightcap of the Brookshire’s Basketball Classic at Brookshire Gym on the All Saints Episcopal School campus.
The Dragons (8-2) advance to the semifinals to meet Houston St. Thomas at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Grace will take on Bishop Gorman at 1:30 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.
Andrew Golden led JC with 16 points, followed by Jackson Williams (13) and Dylan Taylor (12).
Kole Crawford led the Cougars with 10 points, followed by Joey Warren (9), Darius Shannkle (9), Cade Covington (8), Tyler Hicks (6) and Drew Gaddis (4).
Friday’s boys schedule is Longview Christian vs. King’s Academy, noon; Bishop Gorman vs. Grace Community, 1:30 p.m.; All Saints vs. Elkhart, 3 p.m.; St. Thomas vs. John Cooper, 4:30 p.m. Friday’s girls schedule is St. Thomas vs. Legacy Christian, 9 a.m.; John Cooper vs. Grace Community, 10:30 a.m.; All Saints vs. St. Thomas, 6 p.m.; and Grace Community vs. Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.