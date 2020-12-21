Sarah Jordan and Shelby Phillips, All Saints teammates, and Olivia Roberts, of Bishop Gorman, earned first-team honors on the TAPPS All-District 2-4A volleyball team, the league's coaches announced.
Jordan is a senior outside hitter and Phillips is a senior middle blocker. Roberts is a senior Libero.
Two Lady Trojans earned second-team honors — senior setter Maggie Maxie and senior right side hitter Grace Pawelkowski. Lady Crusader Monica Herrera, a junior middle blocker, made the second team.
All Saints players named honorable mention were senior middle blocker Laura Bryan and junior defensive specialist Kasey Wright.
Bishop Gorman players tabbed honorable mention were senior outside hitter Rachel Ball and freshman outside hitter Marley Maloney.
---
2020 TAPPS All-District 2-4A Volleyball
Most Valuable Player — Bonnie Davis, Arlington Grace Prep, Senior Outside Hitter
Offensive Player of the Year — Maddie McDonald, Arlington Pantego Christian, Junior Right Side Hitter
Defensive Player of the Year — Carlie Harder, Arlington Pantego Christian, Junior Libero
Setter of the Year — Courtnie Crayton, Arlington Grace Prep, Senior
Co-Freshmen of the Year — Abbie McDonald, Arlington Pantego Christian, Setter; Savanna Stevens, Arlington Grace Prep, Libero
Co-Coaches of the Year — Carolee Dillard, Arlington Pantego Christian; Adrienne Wiles, Arlington Grace Prep
First Team
Courtnie Crayton, Arlington Grace Prep, Sr., Setter
Bonnie Davis, Arlington Grace Prep, Sr., OH
Carlie Harder, Arlington Pantego, Jr., Libero
Sarah Jordan, Tyler All Saints, Sr., OH
Abbie McDonald, Arlington Pantego, Fr., Setter
Maddie McDonald, Arlington Pantego, Jr., RS
Shelby Phillips, Tyler All Saints, Sr., MB
Hannah Reeves, Arlington Grace Prep, Sr., MB
Olivia Roberts, Tyler Bishop Gorman, Sr., Libero
Savanna Stephens, Arlington Grace Prep, Fr., Libero
Ashlyn Turner, Arlington Pantego, So., OH
Davis Whitehead, Dallas Covenant, Jr., Setter
Second Team
Lacy Barnett, Dallas Covenant, So., OH
Monica Herrera, Tyler Bishop Gorman, Jr., MB
Maya Kelly, Arlington Grace Prep, Fr., OH
Maggie Maxie, Tyler All Saints, Sr., Setter
Grace Pawelkowski, Tyler All Saints, Sr., RS
Isabella Phan, Dallas Shelton, So., OH
Sydney Pirtle, Arlington Pantego, So., MB
Chandler Tolbert, Dallas Shelton, Jr., MB
Becca Turner, Arlington Grace Prep, Jr., DS
Emma Webb, Arlington Pantego, So., OH
Sarah Wilder, Dallas Covenant, Sr., OH
Lacy Young, Arlington Grace Prep, So., MB
Honorable Mention
Rachel Ball, Tyler Bishop Gorman, Sr., OH
Laura Bryan, Tyler All Saints, Sr., MB
Ava Castillo, Arlington Pantego, Fr., DS
Sadie Hill, Dallas Covenant, Jr., MB
Kennedy Kemp, Arlington Pantego, Fr., DS
Abby Kunasek, Arlington Grace Prep, Jr., RS
Jenna McClendon, Dallas Covenant, So., Libero
Marley Maloney, Tyler Bishop Gorman, Fr., OH
Annie Richter, Dallas Covenant, Sr., MB
Jessie Roberts, Dallas Shelton, Fr., Setter
Kallie Smith, Arlington Grace Prep, Jr., RS
Maddie Spain, Arlington Pantego, Fr., MB
Aniya Wipperfurth, Arlington Pantego, So., OH
Kasey Wright, Tyler All Saints, Jr., DS