Barrett Lin, one of the most highly decorated soccer players in All Saints soccer program history, signed a letter of commitment to attend Washington University of St. Louis during a ceremony on Thursday at the All Saints Episcopal School's Brookshire Gym.
It was a celebration of his signing in front of family, friends, classmates, coaches and teachers.
"St. Louis is such a great city," Lin said of determining his college destination. "Wash U. has such great academics and a great soccer program. It kind of checked off all the boxes."
Lin, son of Dr. Sauyu and Michelle Lin, plans to major in Chemistry (on the pre-med track). The Bears are one of the top NCAA Division III programs. They finished 13-3-1 in the fall and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Washington U. competes in the University Athletic Association.
Lin plays center back, but it is possible he may play outside back in college.
"Barrett has excelled on and off the field and has left a legacy of greatness at All Saints Episcopal School," Eddie Francis, All Saints athletic director, said.
He added Barrett has "truly discovered his all" while at All Saints, noting Lin's district MVP honors, multiple all-state, All-East Texas and academic all-state teams, along with being named Salutatorian of the Class of 2022.
Francis noted Lin has attended All Saints for 14 years, making him an Alpha Omega student. He played soccer and ran track all four years, plus he was the kicker and punter during his junior season on the football team.
Lin was injured and rehabbed from major surgery last spring and in the fall, causing him to miss the end of track season as a junior, plus football and most of the soccer season this schoolyear. He joined the soccer team toward the end of district, helping the Trojans to back-to-back league titles.
He recently earned bids to the TAPPS 4A State Track & Field Meet in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes where he finished seventh in both events.
Francis added, "Barrett you have lived out the All Saints mission of 'Igniting Passions to Impact our World' and we challenge you to keep igniting and impacting at Wash U."